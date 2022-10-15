People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 2.03pm
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)

At the end of a week like no other, the people of Creeslough once again summoned the strength to stand together in silent tribute.

As they have done time and again, the exhausted community lined the narrow main street of the Co Donegal village with heads bowed as coffins passed.

This time they had come to say goodbye to Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, the youngest victim of the tragedy which claimed 10 lives.

Explosion at Donegal service station
An Order of Service is held outside St Michael’s Church in Creeslough for the funeral Mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (Niall Carson/PA)

Even by the standards of grief witnessed in Creeslough over recent days, the sight of Shauna’s tiny wicker casket being carried into St Michael’s church seemed for many to be close to unbearable.

As has been remarked countless times, everyone knows everyone in this village. There are just 400 people who live in Creeslough in the shadow of Muckish Mountain and they have all carried the burden of grief. Most of the victims lived here. The others were known to people here.

The strain has been evident at times on the face of Father John Joe Duffy, on whom the weight of responsibility for leading most of the services has fallen. A week ago, he was known as the local priest. Now, through his comforting presence and compassion, he is known around the world as the personification of the inspiring power of community in this tiny settlement when dealing with overwhelming tragedy.

Similarly, the names of the victims have become familiar to many as the days have passed by in Creeslough’s longest week: Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan, Martina Martin, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (An Garda Siochana/PA)

And now, at the end of it all, the funeral for Robert Garwe and his beloved daughter Shauna, who had started school just weeks ago.

Their two hearses arrived at the church side by side. Fr Duffy said they had lived side by side and he prayed they were side by side in heaven.

He said: “Shauna could always be heard with a giggle, and when sitting down she sure did like to wiggle.

“On her pink scooter she would come to the gate, with Kylo in tow, her little dog mate. So chatty and bubbly, she just loved to play and have fun with her friends each and every day.

“A truly wonderful girl who left a lasting impression on all she met.

“She, together with her dad, were very well known in this community, together with her dad and mum, such a familiar sight up and down the road. They were always together, that little unit.”

It had all started eight days ago when a huge explosion destroyed buildings and ripped the heart out of this community.

This was followed by harrowing scenes during the search operation. Emergency services and first responders from both sides of the Irish border came together in the desperate task of sifting through tonnes of rubble to recover the bodies.

Last weekend, a stunned silence lingered over the groups of locals who gathered to watch the operation, punctuated only by occasional anguished cries of sorrow.

Then there were the vigils, the books of condolence, as the sense of grief rippled out across the county, the island and beyond. Messages of support came from around the world, including from King Charles and the Pope.

An international fundraising effort has raised hundreds of thousands of euro. Local cafes have provided refreshments in return for a donation to the appeal fund.

Explosion at Donegal service station
President Michael D Higgins outside St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, after the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish president Michael D Higgins has been there to share the sorrow of the families. He said it had been an “extraordinary week”.

And then there were the funerals. At times it was difficult to remember which day it was as one service quickly followed another. The grief of separate families, like the days, bled into one.

Now, the TV cameras will finally leave and attention will turn away. The world will move on and Creeslough will be left to deal with its grief.

Last Saturday, at a service at St Michael’s church, the Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian lit 10 red candles in memory of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

The candles have burned continually on the altar since then as the funerals have taken place. Now, they will be extinguished.

But, as Fr Duffy has said repeatedly during the saddest week for Creeslough, the people have shown they are strongest when they rely on each other.

That sense of community cannot be so easily extinguished.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

People hold protest poster during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Germany, against the government in Iran in memory of Mahsa Amini (AP)
Rights group says 233 killed in Iran as protests enter fifth week
Sgt Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato (Connecticut State Police via AP)
Wounded police officer shot suspect who killed two colleagues
Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson’s penalty at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa heroics earn Wolves huge win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised as Fulham came from behind to secure a point against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets second-half equaliser as Fulham earn Bournemouth draw
Mason Greenwood is suspended from playing or training with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault (Mike Egerton/PA)
Footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Farm workers and environment activists take part in a demonstration (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Farm workers and environmental activists march through central London
Cars abandoned by the sea following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Paliokastro, on the island of Crete (AP)
Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete
Brendan Rodgers is remaining upbeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester
The Queen Consort was all smiles as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)
Queen Consort is all smiles as she attends Ascot

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross

Editor's Picks

Most Commented