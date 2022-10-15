Jose Sa heroics earn Wolves huge win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jose Sa heroics earn Wolves huge win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 5.11pm
Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson’s penalty at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson’s penalty at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)

Jose Sa continued to shrug off a broken wrist to become Wolves’ penalty hero and plunge Nottingham Forest into deeper trouble.

The goalkeeper has been playing with the injury since the second game of the season but saved Brennan Johnson’s late spot kick to secure a 1-0 win.

It came after Ruben Neves’ controversial penalty helped lift managerless Wolves out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

The midfielder scored just the hosts’ fourth goal of the season to secure a basement battle win and breathe fresh life into their survival hopes.

Referee Thomas Bramall eventually awarded a second-half spot kick for Harry Toffolo’s handball following a four-minute VAR delay.

Despite the contentious nature of the winner, Wolves deserved the points and Max Kilman hit the post in the first half.

Forest, who remain bottom of the Premier League, were left fuming but can have few complaints after a insipid performance which any leveller would have masked.

With their third week without a replacement for Bruno Lage on the horizon, Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis had underlined the need for improvement and they tried to force this issue without, again, end product.

Rayan Ait Nouri nodded over an Adama Traore centre before the Spain forward slashed wide in the opening 20 minutes but there was little serious threat.

The lack of goals meant the anxiety levels at Molineux rose earlier than usual and the nerves from the stands were obvious when hosts failed to move the ball or press quick enough.

A creaking Diego Costa was willing but impotent, looking like a 34-year-old who had barely played since January, while Traore continued to be wasteful.

To call both sides underwhelming this season could be seen as a complement and as for Forest, they were neat on the ball but lacked any punch.

Scott McKenna had nodded a Morgan Gibbs-White corner over early and they wanted a penalty when Neco Williams’ shot hit Toti’s arm but there was little to trouble Wolves.

Ait Nouri, often the hosts’ best outlet, drilled wide 10 minutes before the break yet it was Kilman who was inches away from an opener four minutes later.

Daniel Podence’s flick found Traore in space and he stood up a cross for Kilman to glance against the post, with the ball bouncing back into Dean Henderson’s arms.

Wolves could consider themselves unfortunate but they had still failed to manage a shot on target while powderpuff Forest needed to find some steel.

The hosts remained in the ascendancy after the break but finally broke the deadlock after 56 minutes.

Traore cut in from the right and his shot deflected behind after striking Toffolo’s arm. VAR official Lee Mason checked the incident but failed to make up his mind before passing the decision on to Bramall.

He then watched several replays before awarding the penalty – four minutes after the initial incident – which Neves emphatically buried.

Lifted, Wolves tried to find a killer second but needed Sa to be the hero 11 minutes from the end.

Again VAR intervened with Bramall eventually going to the monitor to rule Matheus Nunes had tugged back Ryan Yates.

But Sa, who has been nursing his injury since August, went to his left to save Johnson’s spot kick.

