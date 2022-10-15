Harry Kane penalty helps Tottenham keep up pressure at top with win over Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane penalty helps Tottenham keep up pressure at top with win over Everton

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 7.39pm Updated: October 15 2022, 7.44pm
Harry Kane scored his 258th goal for Tottenham in their 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane scored his 258th goal for Tottenham in their 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Second-half goals by Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired Tottenham to a 10th consecutive home win with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

The result helped Spurs keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but only occurred after the Toffees had made life tough for the hosts in the first half.

It was an error from Jordan Pickford which helped Tottenham break the deadlock when he fouled Kane, who made no mistake from the penalty spot to grab his 258th club goal on his 400th appearance for his boyhood side.

Hojbjerg wrapped up the points with a second late on to help third-placed Spurs move on to 23 points from their opening 10 fixtures following a seventh win in N17 this season.

Dejan Kulusevski remained absent for the hosts, which meant Richarlison got the chance to start against his former side and he almost haunted them after six minutes.

The recalled Ivan Perisic picked out the unmarked Brazilian with a cross to the back post but Richarlison headed over from eight yards.

Kane had already wasted a good opening moments earlier and saw another effort deflected over by James Tarkowski midway through the first half.

After weathering an initial storm from the hosts, Everton started to create opportunities and should have grabbed the opener in the 23rd minute but Demarai Gray, having spun away from Rodrigo Bentancur, blazed over from a tight angle with only Hugo Lloris to beat.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored from the spot for Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jordan Pickford did well to dive at the feet of Kane following excellent quick feet by the forward that saw him nutmeg Idrissa Gueye before the away side wasted another great chance to break the deadlock.

Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero both left a loose ball by the centre circle and it saw Amadou Onama break through but the Everton midfielder side-footed over from 10-yards to ensure it was goalless at the break.

Spurs were dealt a blow early into the second half when Richarlison was forced off with a calf injury and boss Antonio Conte used the enforced change to switch formation to 3-5-2, with Yves Bissouma introduced.

Before the tactical adjustment could really have an effect, Tottenham broke the deadlock.

Pickford had been the hero minutes earlier when he impressively denied Kane from a half-volley but switched off in the 58th minute and it proved costly.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made sure of the points (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ivan Perisic’s cross came to Matt Doherty at the back post and his left-footed effort was spilled by the England international, who quickly tried to atone for his error but instead saw his head collide with Kane to force referee Paul Tierney to point to the spot.

While the contact was soft, Kane did not complain and made no mistake from 12 yards with a firm strike into the bottom left corner for goal number 258 for Spurs.

Everton boss Frank Lampard sent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 24 minutes left but it was the hosts who eyed a decisive second and it arrived in the 86th minute.

Bentancur raced forward down the right and spotted midfield partner Hojbjerg, who controlled well and slotted into the corner via a deflection for his third goal of the campaign.

Conte was even able to introduce summer signing Djed Spence in stoppage time for only his second appearance to add to the feel-good factor at Spurs, who continue to claim results despite not hitting top form yet.

