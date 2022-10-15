Fire and gunshots reported at Evin Prison in Iranian capital amid protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fire and gunshots reported at Evin Prison in Iranian capital amid protests

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 8.49pm
The Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with members of the Expediency Council, in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
The Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with members of the Expediency Council, in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

A huge fire has broken out at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the capital Tehran.

Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

It is unclear what prompted the blaze and the events unfolding within the prison’s walls on Saturday, based on the footage circulating online and reported by Iranian media.

Shots continued to ring out as plumes of smoke engulfed the sky in Tehran amid the sound of an alarm, videos show.

The US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. The Associated Press could not immediately verify this account.

Chile Iran Protest
Iranian residents in Chile leave red handprint marks, symbolising blood, on the wall of Iran’s embassy during a protest (AP)

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday.

Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

Demonstrators chanted “Down with the dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country’s north-west.

Outside of universities in Kermanshah, Rasht and Tehran, students rallied, according to videos on social media. In the city of Sanandaj, a hotspot for demonstrations in the northern Kurdish region, school girls chanted: “Woman, life, freedom” down a central street.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of Ms Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Chile Iran Protest
Iranian residents in Chile lie on the ground in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini (AP)

At least 233 protesters have been killed since demonstrations swept Iran on September 17, according to US-based rights monitor HRANA. The group said 32 among the dead were below the age of 18. Earlier, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights estimated 201 people have been killed.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the unrest as a purported Western plot, without providing evidence.

Public anger in Iran has coalesced around Amini’s death, prompting girls and women to remove their mandatory headscarves on the street in a show of solidarity. Other segments of society, including oil workers, have also joined the movement, which has spread to at least 19 cities, becoming one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement.

Riots have also broken out in prisons, with clashes reported between inmates and guards in Lakan prison in the northern province of Gilan recently.

Commercial strikes resumed on Saturday in key cities across the Kurdish region, including Saqqez, Amini’s hometown and the birthplace of the protests, Bukan and Sanandaj.

The government has responded with a brutal crackdown, arresting activists and protest organisers, reprimanding Iranian celebrities for voicing support, even confiscating their passports, and using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs to disperse crowds, leading to deaths.

In a video widely distributed on Saturday, plainclothes Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group, are seen forcing a woman into a car and firing bullets into the air amid a protest in Gohardasht, in northern Iran.

Widespread internet outages have also made it difficult for protesters to communicate with the outside world, while Iranian authorities have detained at least 40 journalists since the unrest began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Harrison Ford, and the bread sculpted in the image of Han Solo (PA/The Times-Herald via AP)
Use the dough; look – US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread
Harry Kane scored his 258th goal for Tottenham in their 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane penalty helps Tottenham keep up pressure at top with win over Everton
Gary O’Neil (pictured) was left fuming over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s second-half penalty equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil fuming at ‘terrible decision’ to award penalty as Bournemouth draw
A destroyed car is seen next to a crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Brennan Johnson’s penalty is saved by Jose Sa (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Davis lauds injured keeper Jose Sa after penalty save in win for Wolves
People hold protest poster during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Germany, against the government in Iran in memory of Mahsa Amini (AP)
Rights group says 233 killed in Iran as protests enter fifth week
Sgt Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato (Connecticut State Police via AP)
Wounded police officer shot suspect who killed two colleagues
Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson’s penalty at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa heroics earn Wolves huge win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised as Fulham came from behind to secure a point against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets second-half equaliser as Fulham earn Bournemouth draw
Mason Greenwood is suspended from playing or training with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
The Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with members of the Expediency Council, in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented