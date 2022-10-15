Use the dough; look – US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Use the dough; look – US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 8.55pm Updated: October 15 2022, 9.09pm
Harrison Ford, and the bread sculpted in the image of Han Solo (PA/The Times-Herald via AP)
Harrison Ford, and the bread sculpted in the image of Han Solo (PA/The Times-Herald via AP)

A California baker has turned Star Wars character Han Solo into a real hunk – of bread.

The One House Bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created “Pan Solo”, a 6ft bread sculpture of the Star Wars hero played by Harrison Ford, as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in The Empire Strikes Back.

Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of the bakery in Benicia, spent weeks moulding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.

The pair worked at night, after the day’s business was done. The lovingly-crafted details show Han Solo’s anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.

Hanalee Pervan admitted she might have became obsessed with the project.

Han Solo bread sculpture
Catherine Pervan with her bread sculpture (Chris Riley/The Times-Herald via AP)

“Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips,” she told the New York Times. “She was like: ‘You need to walk away.’”

Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted Covid-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.

“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.

The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about half an hour’s drive north of San Francisco.

Pan Solo is the bakery’s entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest.

The public will get to vote on their favourites from among more than two dozen creations entered by local businesses.

The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another “Star Wars”-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, Pan Solo will not last forever. The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten.

