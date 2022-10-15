Richarlison injury a concern for Antonio Conte as Tottenham see off Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richarlison injury a concern for Antonio Conte as Tottenham see off Everton

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 9.57pm
Richarlison was the latest Spurs player to be forced out of action (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits the team’s growing list of injuries is a genuine concern ahead of a packed stretch of matches.

Spurs sealed their 10th consecutive home victory with a 2-0 win over Everton thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

But it was not all good news for Conte, who was forced to substitute Richarlison in the 52nd minute, the striker later appearing in the mixed zone on crutches and fighting back tears.

“For sure against Manchester United he’s out,” said the Spurs boss, looking ahead to his side’s trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. 

“He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for the game against United and I don’t know but I think he needs a bit of time to recover.

“It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality, but at the same time also he is strong and improves our intensity.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
And with Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) also ruled out of the Everton clash and doubtful for United after undergoing another MRI on Friday, Conte was feeling the pressure of a rapidly shrinking bench.

He said: “The problem that Kulusevski has, I think also he needs time to recover and fingers crossed for the next games, because we have to play many, many games in a short period.

“And if you have the squad penalised with injuries it becomes a bit difficult, but today we showed that we are ready to overcome every difficulty.”

There were chances for both sides in a first half that saw Spurs nod a few early attempts over the crossbar before staging a late surge which Everton did well to fend off.

The Toffees had a chance to break the deadlock after Amadou Onana pounced on a loose ball and drove into the area, but the midfielder skied his effort to send the sides goalless into the break.

Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Hotspur
Jordan Pickford made a brilliant stop to deny Kane’s half-volley in the 58th minute but soon found himself at the centre of the visitors’ undoing.

The Everton keeper blocked Matt Doherty’s effort from the back post but could not hang on and collided with Kane as the England captain tried to recover the rebound.

Kane took full advantage of the resulting penalty and broke the deadlock in the 59th minute of his 400th appearance for Tottenham before Hojbjerg put the game away with four minutes left in normal time.

Everton boss Frank Lampard was quick to defend his keeper despite the costly second-half error.

Tottenham Hotspur Jordan Pickford
He said: “Of course every goal you concede is disappointing. Jordan is an amazing goalkeeper for us so the circumstance is what it is and the second one really we’re pushing to try and get back into the game to some extent.

“We were very competitive in the game, in the way we played, and on another day we take our chances I think it looks different.”

Lampard admitted it was always going to be a tough test to face an on-form Spurs side, who were third in the Premier League table after Saturday’s victory and leapt to the top of their Champions League group on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

“The reality is you can come to Tottenham and lose,” he said. “It’s a Champions League team, a really strong team.

“What is important is that with training, with consistency and momentum, we pick up points now going forward in games that we should be stronger in and show we’re a stronger team.”

