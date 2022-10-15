Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 10.23pm
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)

Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal as Juventus edged a cagey Serie A derby at city rivals Torino to claim a much-needed win.

Serbia striker Vlahovic turned home Danilo’s assist to break the deadlock midway through the second half and ease the pressure on head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve secured just their fourth league win of the season following back-to-back away defeats against AC Milan and Champions League group rivals Maccabi Haifa.

The three points lifted Allegri’s side up to seventh place, eight points behind leaders Atalanta, who leapfrogged Napoli into top spot after a 2-1 home win against Sassuolo.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos gave Sassuolo the lead, but Atalanta extended their unbeaten league run this season to 10 games thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic and former Everton forward Ademola Lookman a minute either side of half-time.

Empoli clinched their first home win of the season thanks to Nicolas Haas’ solitary early strike against Monza, whose midfielder Nicolo Rovella was sent off in the closing stages for an off-the-ball clash with Razvan Marin.

Antoine Griezmann’s early second-half strike earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and lifted Diego Simeone’s side above their hosts into third place in LaLiga.

Bilbao had a late penalty decision for an alleged handball by Atletico defender Reinildo overturned by the video assistant referee.

Edinson Cavani scored his first goals for Valencia, but they failed to climb into the top six after being held 2-2 at home by bottom club Elche.

After falling behind to Pere Milla’s penalty, Valencia led at half-time through Cavani’s spot-kick and header, but Milla turned home his second after the break to earn Elche a point.

Second-bottom Cadiz were denied their second league win of the season by Girona striker Cristhian Stuani’s stoppage-time penalty, which cancelled out Alex Fernandez’s opener in a 1-1 draw.

Nemanja Gudelj’s solitary second-half goal clinched Sevilla their first win in seven games in all competitions, 1-0 at Mallorca.

In the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt moved into the top four after an emphatic 5-1 home win against 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

Daichi Kamada converted penalties in either half, while Randal Kolo Muani, Jesper Lindstrom and Lucas Alario were also on target.

Piero Hincapie had headed Leverkusen level early in the second period before he was sent off for a second yellow card.

Marcus Thuram’s double earned Borussia Monchengladbach a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg, with the point being enough to lift them into sixth place.

Mainz secured their first win in five games, beating Werder Bremen 2-0 on the road, and Leipzig followed up their midweek Champions League victory at Celtic with a 3-2 home win against Hertha Berlin.

Bochum remain rooted to the bottom after losing 4-1 at home to Stuttgart, who registered their first league win of the season.

In Ligue 1, Lorient were denied a seventh straight win and missed the chance to leapfrog Paris St Germain into top spot after being held 0-0 at home by nine-man Reims.

Reims midfielder Dion Lopy was dismissed early in the second half and team-mate Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off in stoppage time but Lorient failed to take advantage.

Lens climbed up to third after Wesley Said’s solitary second-half goal secured them a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Richarlison was forced off during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Everton with a calf injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream
William Gallas announced his retirement on October 26, 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2014: William Gallas announces retirement
Deontay Wilder got the better of Robert Helenius in the first round (AP/Chase Stevens)
Deontay Wilder returns with first-round knockout against Robert Helenius
New Zealand are into the quarter-finals (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters
Claressa Shields celebrates victory against Savannah Marshall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich’s loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford
Australian head coach Mal Meninga saw his side begin their title defence with a win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eddie Howe: Signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s age not in Newcastle’s plans
Erling Haaland has impressed Pep Guardiola on and off the ball (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented