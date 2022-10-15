Camilla surrounded by Paddingtons as tributes to Queen donated to Barnardo’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla surrounded by Paddingtons as tributes to Queen donated to Barnardo’s

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 10.31pm Updated: October 16 2022, 8.19am
The Queen Consort with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
The Queen Consort with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

The Queen Consort is pictured surrounded by teddies in a new image released to mark the donation of more than 1,000 toy bears to the Barnardo’s children’s charity.

The bears – made up of Paddingtons and other teddies – had been left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in the wake of the Queen’s death last month.

The toys have been collected, professionally cleaned and will be delivered to Barnardo’s children’s services in the coming weeks, Buckingham Palace said.

In a photograph to mark the occasion, Camilla is seen smiling broadly while sitting on a low sofa in the Morning Room at Clarence House wearing a navy blue dress with white stitching, clutching a Paddington bear on her lap and surrounded by other teddies.

The picture was taken on Thursday, which was the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch in the summer saw the Peruvian bear visit Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea, during which the Queen produced a marmalade sandwich from her handbag.

It prompted mourners to leave teddy bears and even some of the tasty treats among the floral tributes which amassed outside royal residences following her death in September.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A Paddington bear soft toy and a card lay outside Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In 2016, the Queen passed the patronage of Barnardo’s to Camilla, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall.

A tweet from the Royal Family’s official account, accompanied by the newly-released picture, stated: “Please look after this bear.”

It added: “The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home.”

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo’s patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to gives homes to the teddies that people left in her memory.

“We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support.

“We are incredibly grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her support in helping us to raise awareness of the needs of vulnerable children and young people in the UK so that we can continue to support them through our vital services.”

The crowd watching the film of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
The crowd watching the film of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (PA)

Tom Jarvis, director of parks at the Royal Parks charity, said: “Over the last few weeks, we have been looking for a fitting and appropriate use for the hundreds of teddy bears that were left in Green Park and Hyde Park to honour the Queen.

“We are delighted that the teddy bears will now bring joy and comfort to hundreds of children supported by Barnardo’s.”

Buckingham Palace said the teddies were being “well looked after” at the palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery in Hyde Park.

Late last month the Royal Parks charity, with the help of shire horses and almost 200 volunteers, began gathering tributes from Green Park and Hyde Park.

The toy bears collected then will join those left as tributes on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in being cleaned and donated to Barnardo’s.

