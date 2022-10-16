What the papers say – October 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 16

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 2.15am
What the papers say – October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Sunday are led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.

The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.

Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China’s President Xi Jinping calls for military growth amid tension with US
Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills
(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)
Blaze and shots reported at jail in Iran’s capital amid protests
President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China’s President Xi Jinping signals continuity at Communist Party congress
Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine (Patrick Pleul/Pool/AP)
Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
Ms Asomuyide said she is ‘touched’ by comments from customers who say their children will have toys that represent them (Desriee Asomuyide/PA)
Mother who started inclusive toy brand hails response from customers
Australian head coach Mal Meninga saw his side begin their title defence with a win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Erling Haaland has impressed Pep Guardiola on and off the ball (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
The Queen Consort with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Camilla surrounded by Paddingtons as tributes to Queen donated to Barnardo’s
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not have much time on the training ground with his squad at the moment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
What the papers say – October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented