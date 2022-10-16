What the papers say – October 16 By Press Association October 16 2022, 2.15am What the papers say – October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers on Sunday are led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget. The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan. Sunday Times: Hunt takes full control as plotters circle wounded PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CZJO0iSVxU— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Hunt delays 1p tax cut as Bank backs Chancellor'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/VURQYPn5Tw— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2022 Independent digital front: Hunt rips up PM's plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GFDshayiFI— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022 Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM. Observer: Tories in talks to oust Truss #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ANgcLkajia— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022 Sunday's Front Cover: Revealed – Secret plot to oust PMhttps://t.co/rt55zIiL7a#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XCQF2X2BRE— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 15, 2022 Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror. Sunday Mirror: TORIES WANT BIG BEN FOR PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1qHfDkplTk— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022 Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis. Sunday People: A MILLION WORKERS SET TO STRIKE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UP4TKDfxEm— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022 And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home. Sunday's front page: Music hell-raiser Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies 