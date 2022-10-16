Man dies after house fire By Press Association October 16 2022, 10.36am A man has died after a house fire in Lee, south-east London (Rui Vieira/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after a house fire in south-east London. Crews were called to a property in Waite Davies Road in Lee at 7.47pm on Saturday, London Fire Brigade (LBF) said. A man has sadly died following a house fire in #Lee last night https://t.co/0juaFLRCyz pic.twitter.com/r09zE88TQN— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 16, 2022 The whole of the two-storey semi-detached house was badly damaged in the blaze, LBF said. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Lee Green, Lewisham, Eltham, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene and the blaze was under control by 9.13pm. LBF said the cause of fire is under investigation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Home favourite Adrian Otaegui eases to victory in Andalucia Masters Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win David Moyes fumes after West Ham’s draw at Southampton Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga shine as Chelsea survive scare at Aston Villa Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’ Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis Most Read 1 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 2 Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum 3 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 2 4 Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court 5 Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime 6 Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy… 7 Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension 8 Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird… 2 9 Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 10 Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar More from The Courier Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package' Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee 24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall 4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'… Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v… 4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory… Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks! James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park Editor's Picks Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy heroes Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod Most Commented 1 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 2 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 3 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 4 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'