Four inmates killed in blaze at Tehran prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Four inmates killed in blaze at Tehran prison

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 11.38am Updated: October 16 2022, 2.00pm
A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday (IRNA/AP)
A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday (IRNA/AP)

A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday.

Flames and smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible on Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week.

In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said.

They said the fire broke out after a fight between prisoners, in an apparent attempt to distance the events there from the ongoing protests. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

State media originally reported that nine people were injured but the judiciary website Mizan.news said on Sunday that four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured.

It said all four who died were in prison on robbery convictions.

Ten inmates were admitted to hospital, four of them in a serious condition, Mizan reported.

It said some prisoners had tried to escape but failed.

Iran Protests
A building charred by the fire at Evin Prison in Tehran (IRNA/AP)

State TV aired video of the fire’s aftermath on Sunday, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri said: “This fire was caused by a fight between some prisoners in a sewing workshop. The workshop was set up to create jobs.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday that there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and jail staff, citing a senior security official.

The official said inmates set fire to a warehouse full of jail uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the “rioters” were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

Later, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said calm had returned to the prison and that the unrest was not related to the protests which have swept the country for four weeks.

Families of inmates gathered near the prison on Sunday hoping for news of their loved ones inside.

Masoumeh, 49, who only gave her first name, said her 19-year-old son was sent to the prison two weeks ago after taking part in the street protests. “I cannot trust news about his health, I need to see him closely,” she said.

Reza, who also gave only his first name, said his brother has been in Evin Prison since last year after he was involved in a violent quarrel. “He did not call us in recent days and following last night’s fire I am here to learn what happened to him,” he said.

Germany PES Congress
People protest during the congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran (Michael Sohn/AP)

The US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the jail. This account could not immediately be corroborated.

Footage of the fire circulated online. Videos showed shots ringing out as plumes of smoke rose into the sky amid the sound of an alarm.

A protest broke out on the street soon afterwards, with many chanting “Death to the Dictator!” – a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and burning tyres, the videos showed.

The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, said on Sunday that some prisoners who tried to escape entered a minefield situated in the northern part of the prison.

“It is said the sound of explosions was related to the case,” the report said, offering no additional details. A later Fars report said no mines were ignited by prisoners.

Chile Iran Protest
Pictures of Iranians, said to have died during protests, hang at the entrance to f Iran’s embassy in Santiago, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP)

Online video of the prison fire appeared to show rounds being launched into the area by security forces, followed by the sound of an explosion. It was not immediately clear what kind of rounds Iranian security forces used in the incident.

Witnesses said police blocked roads and highways to Evin and that at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area.

Traffic was heavy along major roads near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked their horns to show their solidarity with protests.

Riot police were seen riding on motorbikes toward the facility, as were ambulances and fire engines. Witnesses reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Iran Protests The Diaspora
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London (Alastair Grant/AP)

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament published a statement claiming that Ms Amini did not die from any physical blow but that she fell and police waited too long to get treatment for her.

It urged police to offer an apology and provide more training to its staff, and suggested officers wear cameras on their uniforms and install them in cars used to transfer detainees.

US President Joe Biden, on a trip to Oregon, said the Iranian “government is so oppressive” and that he has an “enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets”.

Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates.

The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Adrian Otaegui claimed a commanding six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Home favourite Adrian Otaegui eases to victory in Andalucia Masters
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win
David Moyes was frustrated after West Ham’s draw at Southampton (PA)
David Moyes fumes after West Ham’s draw at Southampton
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds
Chelsea’s Mason Mount scored twice at Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga shine as Chelsea survive scare at Aston Villa
Fred missed a chance for United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after scoring the equaliser at West Ham (PA)
Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win
A man’s body was discovered in woodland in Loughton on Saturday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’
Members of campaign group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning (Naomi Clarke/PA)
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Jean-Luc Melenchon, centre, leads the protest march in Paris (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday (IRNA/AP)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented