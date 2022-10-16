Seriously-ill children off to swim with dolphins on charity-funded dream holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Seriously-ill children off to swim with dolphins on charity-funded dream holiday

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 12.54pm
Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Almost 200 disadvantaged and seriously-ill children have taken off on a charity-funded dream holiday to Florida.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK are being taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.

Before boarding a specially chartered British Airways flight at Heathrow Airport on Sunday, they were greeted with music played by a marching band, as well as dogs from the Metropolitan Police.

The 192 children, who have been picked to join the 10-day holiday in Orlando having battled serious illness, disability or trauma, cheered and stroked the dogs as they arrived.

For many, the highlight of the trip, for which the charity has raised £1 million, will be swimming with dolphins at Discovery Cove.

Dreamflight charity trip
Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Safa Thagia, 14, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, said: “I’m really excited for the whole experience, there’s going to be a lot of great activities and memories I’ll have for my whole life.

“I can’t wait to be swimming with dolphins, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ashton Owen, 12, from Trefechan, South Wales, said: “I really can’t wait now, I just want to get there and have fun.

“I want to hug a dolphin – that will be unbelievable and something I won’t forget.”

Harvey Walker, 15, from Poole, Dorset, who had been on the list for the trip that got cancelled last year, said: “I’m a bit nervous, but also excited – it’s my first trip without my parents.”

The children will visit a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney World and Universal Studios.

Dreamflight charity trip
Airport staff were on hand to greet the children as they arrived at Heathrow (Andrew Matthews/PA)

For many, it will be the first time abroad without their families.

Paralympic gold medal swimmer and Dreamflight patron Liz Johnson, who went on the trip as an 11-year-old in 1997, said: “A lot of these young people spend their whole life being the odd one out, whereas here, there’s a lot of authentic inclusion.

“Their differences are normalised and they’ve got the best group of volunteers looking after them, so they can just feel empowered to find themselves.”

Lisa Bishop, fundraising manager at Dreamflight, said: “As this is the first trip since the pandemic, it’s absolutely huge – we’ve got some children who were nominated in 2019.

“We have raised £1 million for this year’s holiday.”

More than 6,000 children from across the country have been involved in Dreamflight holidays since the first one in 1987.

Dreamflight charity trip
Police officers wore decorative helmets to escort buses carrying the children to the airport (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This is the 34th trip put on by the charity.

Patricia Pearce, who founded Dreamflight, said: “It was quite funny yesterday when we were all getting together.

“It was quite an emotional day because we haven’t done this in three years and to be back together is very special.”

Director of flight operations at British Airways, Captain Al Bridger, said: “It’s an absolute privilege for us to be involved – we’ve missed this through Covid.

“To be back again is wonderful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Adrian Otaegui claimed a commanding six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Home favourite Adrian Otaegui eases to victory in Andalucia Masters
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win
David Moyes was frustrated after West Ham’s draw at Southampton (PA)
David Moyes fumes after West Ham’s draw at Southampton
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds
Chelsea’s Mason Mount scored twice at Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga shine as Chelsea survive scare at Aston Villa
Fred missed a chance for United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after scoring the equaliser at West Ham (PA)
Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win
A man’s body was discovered in woodland in Loughton on Saturday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’
Members of campaign group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning (Naomi Clarke/PA)
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Jean-Luc Melenchon, centre, leads the protest march in Paris (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented