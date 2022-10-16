Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 3.02pm Updated: October 16 2022, 3.08pm
Members of campaign group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning (Naomi Clarke/PA)
Members of campaign group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning (Naomi Clarke/PA)

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.

Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.

The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.

Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.

Just Stop Oil protest
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Park Lane in central London and sprayed paint over an Aston Martin car showroom (Naomi Clarke/PA)

Stunts have included throwing soup on to Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery and spraying paint over the rotating New Scotland Yard sign.

TfL has interim injunctions against Insulate Britain, which were recently renewed, but as Just Stop Oil is a new group, new injunctions would be required to stop them blocking roads.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr Zahawi tweeted that he chaired the meeting alongside Home Secretary, Ms Braverman, to discuss taking “urgent action”.

He wrote: “Vandalising art and blocking ambulances puts lives at risk, annoys the public, wastes police time, and does nothing to help deliver our ambitious net-zero targets.

“That’s why I chaired a meeting this morning alongside @SuellaBraverman, @SadiqKhan and our policing and transport partners to take urgent action.”

Mr Khan is understood to regard the climate emergency as the biggest threat facing the world, but has been clear he supports action against those who do not protest safely and legally.

Attorney General Michael Ellis also attended the meeting, and the ministers expressed their support for seeking an injunction.

The meeting came on the same day that Ms Braverman unveiled plans to crack down on the kind of protest favoured by climate activists.

Just Stop Oil later tweeted the Park Lane action was to “defy” the Cabinet minister.

In a statement, the group said: “We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by injunctions sought to silence nonviolent people.

“These are irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter, the loss of our rights, freedoms and communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Adrian Otaegui claimed a commanding six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Home favourite Adrian Otaegui eases to victory in Andalucia Masters
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win
David Moyes was frustrated after West Ham’s draw at Southampton (PA)
David Moyes fumes after West Ham’s draw at Southampton
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds
Chelsea’s Mason Mount scored twice at Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga shine as Chelsea survive scare at Aston Villa
Fred missed a chance for United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after scoring the equaliser at West Ham (PA)
Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win
A man’s body was discovered in woodland in Loughton on Saturday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’
Jean-Luc Melenchon, centre, leads the protest march in Paris (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis
Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Seriously-ill children off to swim with dolphins on charity-funded dream holiday

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Members of campaign group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning (Naomi Clarke/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented