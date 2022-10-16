Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kepa found a fantastic level – Graham Potter lauds goalkeeper after Chelsea win

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 5.22pm Updated: October 16 2022, 5.33pm
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter hailed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his side’s gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Mason Mount’s double and Kepa’s heroics earned a fifth straight win in all competitions on Sunday.

It cemented Chelsea’s fourth place in the Premier League and they now sit three points clear of Manchester United after their stalemate with Newcastle.

Aston Villa v Chelsea
Kepa made some superb saves at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

Two sensational Kepa saves to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings helped Potter remain unbeaten since joining from Brighton last month and the Spain goalkeeper earned the manager’s praise.

“It was a hard-fought game. Aston Villa made us suffer, certainly in the first half. We lost our way a little bit and we needed Kepa to make some fantastic saves,” he said.

“He is contributing to us with clean sheets, how we are trying to play and the environment around the place. Kepa found a fantastic level, he made brilliant saves which kept us in the game.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Chelsea manager Graham Potter (second right) was impressed with his goalkeeper’s performance at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

“We were better in the second half, more stable. It wasn’t easy for us given the amount of games we have played, to come from Milan to here.

“I’m happy for Mason and Kepa in particular, they have managed to help us over the line. Different players will have to step up.

“It’s a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game. If we need to suffer we have to suffer.”

Mount cashed in on a horrendous Tyrone Mings error to give the visitors a sixth-minute lead when the defender miscued a header and the England man volleyed in.

But Villa responded well and Leon Bailey’s header clipped the bar before Kepa began his one-man show.

He first denied John McGinn with the ball running to Ramsey only for Kepa to produce a sensational one-handed stop to turn the strike onto the post.

Better was to come after 33 minutes when he denied Ings from four yards, brilliantly tipping the striker’s header over.

Chelsea were rocking, even if Raheem Sterling hit the bar, but Villa – who have scored just seven goals all season – were unable to capitalise.

They faded in the second half and Mount sealed victory with a free-kick after 65 minutes. He was brought down by Mings 25 yards out and his swerving effort caught out Emi Martinez.

Aston Villa v Chelsea
Mason Mount scored both goals for Chelsea against Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)

Defeat left Villa 16th, just a point above the relegation zone, to increase the pressure on boss Steven Gerrard.

He said: “I’d be stupid not to be aware of where we’re at and accept that. Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up, I won’t hide from the criticism.

“I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench but I don’t think all of them were directed at me from a personal point of view.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League (David Davies/PA)

“I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I’m aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling.

“If the players can replicate the first hour moving forward they won’t have an issue. If we can do that to Chelsea I don’t think we will have any issues.

“The scoreline flatters Chelsea. I’m still in a little bit of disbelief we haven’t got at least a couple of goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England and Chelsea defender Reece James looks set to miss next month’s World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Reece James set for a month in a knee brace as World Cup…
Adrian Otaegui claimed a commanding six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Home favourite Adrian Otaegui eases to victory in Andalucia Masters
Aberdeen saw off Hearts at Pittodrie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Luis Lopes stars for Aberdeen as Dons climb up to fourth with Hearts win
David Moyes was frustrated after West Ham’s draw at Southampton (PA)
David Moyes fumes after West Ham’s draw at Southampton
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds
Neah Evans took gold in the women’s points race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Christophe Ena/AP)
Neah Evans takes first major individual title at Track World Championships
Chelsea’s Mason Mount scored twice at Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga shine as Chelsea survive scare at Aston Villa
Fred missed a chance for United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after scoring the equaliser at West Ham (PA)
Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win
Close up of the goal posts after they were readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated resulting in a delay of game before the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.
Hull’s match against Birmingham delayed because goals were too big

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga starred in his side’s victory at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented