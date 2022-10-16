I don’t have a comment – Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I don’t have a comment – Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 5.50pm Updated: October 16 2022, 5.54pm
Erik ten Hag’s side drew at home to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag's side drew at home to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to “kill” off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw.

A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash between these top-six sides on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored.

Joelinton twice hit the woodwork during an impressive first half from Newcastle, but the hosts bounced back after the break and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly saw two goals ruled out.

There was no argument about the first decision but the Portuguese was enraged by the second as he claimed Fabian Schar had taken the free-kick, meaning he was free to nip in to score before Nick Pope could react.

Howe disagreed with that viewpoint and said it would have been “very hard to swallow” if it had not been disallowed, which was put to Ten Hag in the post-match press conference.

“I don’t have a comment,” the United boss said. “Everyone has seen it.”

As well as the Ronaldo decision, Jadon Sancho was among those to see second-half penalty appeals ignored and Ten Hag spoke animatedly to referee Craig Pawson after the final whistle.

The Dutchman chuckled when asked if that was because he was unhappy with several decisions, responding: “As I said, I share that with them. You can try (to ask me).

“Everyone has seen the game. It’s your job to judge the performance from the teams and from the refs not me, so I will not do it.”

Erik ten Hag substitutes Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag substituted Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite feeling hard done by, Ten Hag’s side nearly snatched victory at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Fred before heading just wide deep in stoppage time.

“I’m disappointed with the result but I’m happy with the performance,” Ten Hag said.

“A lot of elements of the team, the way of playing, we transferred on the pitch. We have seen that.

“The pressing the whole game was good. The second half possession was better. We made an improvement after half-time.

“Then you saw we dominate that game in the second half by far and also in the end the physical, again the mentality, how we kept going.

Marcus Rashford misses a chance
Marcus Rashford missed a chance late on (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You saw the problems they had and that is one of the best physical teams in the league. They all had cramp and we didn’t because we let them run because we were good on the ball and our pressing was good.

“In the end we break them but didn’t kill them by not scoring. We had the chances with Rashford – the assist for Fred and header from a great, great cross from Casemiro.

“OK, that happens, in football, so happy with the performance but disappointed with the result.”

Ronaldo looked disappointed to be taken off as United chased a winner – shaking his head and muttering to himself as he walked off – and was the only change made by Ten Hag on Sunday.

“We have to cover four games in 10 days – and especially for the strikers I want to keep them fresh,” he said.

“I want to keep them all fresh, so we have to rotate there. We have some problems. (Anthony) Martial is not available in this moment so we have a player less.

“Then Rashy was under the weather, so he did not have energy for the whole game so we have to plan to cover for the four games because we want to win all the four games or at least get a result in all four games.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was pleased with his side’s display at Old Trafford and felt they had a “very strong” penalty shout for Raphael Varane’s early challenge on Wilson.

The Magpies now host Everton before travelling to Tottenham – matches big-money summer signing Alexander Isak will miss with a troublesome thigh injury.

Fred shoots
Newcastle battled for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

To compound matters, fan favourite Allan Saint-Maximin missed Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford after complaining of a hamstring issue after his comeback last weekend.

“Huge blows for us,” Howe said. “They’re both very different cases.

“Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. The problem we have is on its own that would be probably a few days out but because it’s the third time he’s done it now we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.

“That’s a blow and Alex has just re-injured his thigh. It’s a very similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden.

“He’s going to be out for a period of time. We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”

