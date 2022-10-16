Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 11.02pm
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after opening the scoring against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after opening the scoring against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)

Karim Benzema ended his goal drought as Real Madrid surged to victory in El Clasico to deepen Barcelona’s woes.

Benzema’s 12th-minute opener – his first goal in six games – and a second from Federico Valverde put the home side firmly in charge and although substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with seven minutes remaining, Rodrygo’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Victory saw Real leapfrog the Catalan giants to the top of LaLiga to cap a difficult week for Barca boss Xavi, whose side slipped to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in midweek following a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.

William Carvalho scored twice to help Real Betis to a 3-1 victory over Almeria which lifted them up to fourth.

The Portugal international headed Betis into an early lead and although El Bilal Toure levelled, Borja Iglesias and Carvalho’s second secured the three points.

Goals from Asier Illarramendi and Igor Zubeldia either side of half-time saw Real Sociedad go fifth after a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas had dragged the home side back into the game before Zubeldia struck, but their hopes of a fightback were dashed when Goncalo Paciencia was sent off in stoppage time.

Martin Terrier headed Rennes to a 3-2 win over Lyon as Alexandre Lacazette’s double counted for nothing.

Lacazette’s opener for the visitors had earlier been cancelled out by Terrier and although the former Arsenal frontman levelled after Amine Gouiri had struck, Terrier made sure the points stayed in Nantes.

Komnen Andric’s equaliser denied 10-man Monaco victory after Breel Embolo’s opener as Clermont claimed a 1-1 draw, while Stijn Spierings was Toulouse’s matchwinner as they beat Angers 3-2.

Andy Delort and Nuno da Costa traded first-half goals in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw with Nice, while Jackson Porozo and Mounaim El Idrissy left it late to do the same as Troyes and Ajaccio also finished all square.

Substitute Victor Osimhen fired Napoli back to the top of Serie A in a five-goal thriller against struggling Bologna.

Osimhen and Hirving Lozano were both sent on at the break after Juan Jesus had sent their side in level following Joshua Zirkzee’s opener for the visitors.

Lozano put Napoli ahead within four minutes and although Musa Barrow equalised, Osimhen won it with 21 minutes remaining.

Lazar Samardzic and Gerard Deulofeu both hit the bar as Lazio and Udinese drew 0-0, while Sandro Tonali fired AC Milan to victory at Verona.

AC Milan's Sandro Tonali celebrates his winner at Verona
AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali celebrates his winner at Verona (Paola Garbuio/AP/PA)

Miguel Veloso’s own goal and Tonali’s 81st-minute strike after Koray Gunter’s equaliser ensured the visitors left with a 2-1 win.

Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella scored either side of the break to keep Inter Milan in touch with the pace-setters after a 2-0 victory over Salernitana.

Charles Pickel’s second-half header handed lowly Cremonese a 2-2 draw at Spezia.

Janik Haberer ensured Union Berlin remain at the top of the Bundesliga table after a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Haberer scored after eight and 21 minutes to ensure his side sit four points clear of Bayern Munich after 10 games.

Bayern climbed into second with a 5-0 home win over Freiburg, thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Eric Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Marcel Sabitzer.

Cologne kept in touch with the top six after Steffen Tigges fired them to a 3-2 victory against Augsburg with his second goal of the game.

