Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.24am Updated: October 17 2022, 4.27pm
Ulf Kristersson, centre, smiles after being elected as Sweden’s new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm (TT via AP)

The Swedish parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson – the conservative Moderate Party leader – as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

Mr Kristersson, 58, was elected by 176-173 votes, and his new government is expected to be presented on Tuesday.

His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

After a month of talks with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, Mr Kristersson presented an agreement that gave them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics.

Jimmie Akesson,
Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats (TT via AP)

They took more than 20% of the vote at the September 11 election.

Mr Kristersson’s centre-right coalition government comprises his party and the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but he has said it will remain in “close collaboration” with the Sweden Democrats.

He depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to secure a majority in Parliament, putting the party in a position to influence government policy from the sidelines even without cabinet seats.

The Sweden Democrats were founded in the 1980s by far-right extremists. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under Jimmie Akesson, who took over the party in 2005.

Mr Akesson, who does not consider his party far-right, said he would have preferred cabinet seats for the Sweden Democrats, but he supported the deal that would give his party influence over government policy, including on immigration and criminal justice.

Ulf Kristersson
Mr Kristersson’s administration is being supported by a once radical far-right party (TT via AP)

Since the elections, the populist party has landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics.

Mr Kristersson will be replacing Magdalena Andersson, who heads Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats, who now are in opposition.

He backs Sweden’s historic bid to join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The centre-left opposition heavily criticised the new governing coalition, with Lena Hallgren of the Social Democrats calling it “a strange construction”.

Many said it represented a paradigm shift in Sweden and would damage its image in the world as an egalitarian and tolerant nation.

Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of the former communist Left Party, said her parents who fled from Iran could never have imagined that Sweden would embark on an authoritarian path.

“What is happening now in Sweden is frightening,” she told parliament.

