‘Largest vintage funfair in the world’ for sale after 45 years of touring nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Largest vintage funfair in the world’ for sale after 45 years of touring nation

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 1.34pm
Carters Steam Fair in Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Carters Steam Fair in Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A traditional English travelling funfair, which has been running for the last 45 years, finishes its final tour at the end of October.

Carters Steam Fair, which runs at Reading’s Prospect Park until October 30, is up for sale with the hope of finding a permanent site and a new owner.

The fair, which featured in the films Rocketman and Paddington 2, has various vintage rides and games including a chair-o-plane, dodgems and a coconut shy. All of the rides, which date from the 1890s to the 1960s, have been restored to their original style.

Carters Steam Fair
A view of the Steam Yachts at the Carters Steam Fair, as final preparations are made ahead of the fair opening to the public at Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Joby Carter, 47, who manages the fair and has worked on it since he was a child, said that the decision to sell up had been “a long time coming”.

Mr Carter said: “We’re not taking it lightly because I live and breathe the fair. I love it. But the pandemic came along and I was introduced to these things called weekends. I got to see my family more and I did reasonable hours in the day.

“It showed me a different way of life. I wrote a signwriting book; I taught signwriting online.”

The funfair began in 1977 when Mr Carter’s parents, John and Anna Carter, bought an 1895 Jubilee Steam Gallopers ride. They then added more rides to their collection and became known as a specialist in vintage fairground rides. The newest of the rides was built in 1965. Mr Carter said it is the largest vintage travelling funfair in the world.

Carters Steam Fair
A member of the Carters Steam Fair operates the Jubilee Steam Gallopers as members of the public visit it at its final stop at Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The most recent tour started in April and has visited Berkshire, Surrey, Essex, Hertfordshire, London, Buckinghamshire, Staffordshire, Somerset and Hampshire.

Mr Carter said that the family are selling the fair because it is difficult to find staff and that the rides get damaged while touring because of being exposed to the elements. This then results in lots of restoration work being necessary. For this reason, he said, the rides would be best located on a permanent site under cover.

Having received no “sensible offer”, Mr Carter said: “We would happily run it ourselves if we thought that someone could help us find a location. We haven’t got the land and haven’t got the big shed. Is there someone out there who has an existing visitor attraction, who could add it to that place and give it a new lease of life?

“We’re hoping that someone will come along, be it a government body, a council, or a trust who believes its important and wants to carry it on.”

Carters Steam Fair
The Carters Steam Fair is a traditional English travelling funfair with rides dating from the 1890s to the 1960’s. Began in 1977 by John and Anna Carter, the fair is now on the final leg of its final tour after traveling the UK for the last 45 years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

England forward Beth Mead was top scorer at Euro 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
The King meets the President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
King welcomes President of Gabon amid Commonwealth entry celebrations
Sound cues during sleep could help people to forget specific memories – study (Alamy/PA)
Sound cues during sleep could help people forget specific memories – study
LBK ceramics from the Alsace region on display at the Historic Museum of Mulhouse, France (Emmanuelle Casanova /University of Bristol/PA)
Europeans were consuming milk 7,400 years ago, scientists find
(Jim Green/PA)
‘Unsavoury’ rescue for black labrador who fell into three-metre-deep sewer
Flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosty/AP)
Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?
Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002 (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Carters Steam Fair in Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented