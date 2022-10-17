Trial of Sussex man accused of killing two women set to begin By Press Association October 17 2022, 1.35pm Mark Brown from East Sussex is due to go on trial accused of the murders of Alexandra Morgan, 34, pictured, and Leah Ware, 33 (Kent Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The trial of a man accused of murdering two women is set to begin on Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Brown, who has pleaded not guilty to both charges, was clean shaven and wearing a dark suit jacket, white shirt and jeans when brought into the dock at Hove Crown Court on Monday morning. Miss Morgan, a single mother-of-two from Sissinghurst, Kent, was reported missing in November 2021 by her mother after failing to return from a weekend away with a friend. She was last seen putting petrol in her car at a garage in Cranbrook, Kent on the morning of November 14. Miss Ware, a mother-of-three from Hastings, East Sussex, was last seen by a friend in the early hours of May 6 2021. On Monday, judge Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard shortlisted 18 people to potentially serve as the trial jury. The trial is set to begin in earnest on Tuesday once the jury is sworn in, and is expected to run until mid-November. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis King welcomes President of Gabon amid Commonwealth entry celebrations Sound cues during sleep could help people forget specific memories – study Europeans were consuming milk 7,400 years ago, scientists find ‘Unsavoury’ rescue for black labrador who fell into three-metre-deep sewer Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work? Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56 Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate Most Read 1 Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 8 3 Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals 4 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 10 5 Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy… 6 Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 8 Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee 9 Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad 10 Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in More from The Courier Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans… 6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint £35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with… Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022 Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days Editor's Picks Fife grandad opens up about life in ‘bug-ridden and rat-infested’ Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days Dundee cops reveal how women are being exploited into sexual slavery ‘every day’ by crime groups 17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden Kirkcaldy foodbank’s plea for donations as monthly costs soar to £20,000 Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy for months Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 4 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'