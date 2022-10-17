Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 2.32pm
Deputy secretary of the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection Xiao Pei (Xinhua via AP)
Deputy secretary of the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection Xiao Pei (Xinhua via AP)

China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost five million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553.

Whether that will curb a widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear.

The party has 96 million members and has long run its own internal system of keeping cadres in line through a mix of offering privileges and threatening severe punishment for taking bribes, selling offices or otherwise abusing authority.

At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party’s national congress held every five years, the deputy secretary of the party’s committee for discipline and inspection, Xiao Pei, said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment in the 10 years since party leader Xi Jinping took power.

China Party Congress
Delegates stand for a moment of silence during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (AP)

Now seeking a third term as head of the party, government and military, Mr Xi has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his administration.

Mr Xiao said most of those caught by anti-graft investigators were long-term offenders and just 11% of those punished had committed their first offence in the past five years.

“The spread of graft has been resolutely contained,” Mr Xiao said, adding that “directed policies and high pressure” had persuaded 80,000 party members to voluntarily admit to violations over the past five years.

The anti-corruption campaign, one of Mr Xi’s key policies, has been largely popular with the public and has conveniently enabled him to sideline potential rivals.

A former justice minister and a former deputy public security minister received suspended death sentences last month after being convicted on various charges of bribe-taking and other abuses of office.

Communist Party delegates
Delegates wearing masks attend the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (AP)

Chinese courts are beholden to the party and have a near 100% conviction rate. After being investigated internally and expelled from the party, even high government and military officials can expect lengthy prison terms, although death sentences have become somewhat rarer in high-profile cases.

Mr Xi, 69, reaffirmed the party’s total control of Chinese politics, economy and society in a speech on Sunday at the opening session of the party congress.

“The next five years will be crucial,” the Chinese President said in a televised speech to some 2,000 delegates in the cavernous Great Hall of the People.

He repeatedly invoked his slogan of the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, which includes reviving the party’s role as economic and social leader in a throwback to what Mr Xi regards as a golden age after it took power in 1949.

The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Mr Xi is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party general secretary and promote allies who share his ideals.

Mr Xi has his own experience with the capriciousness of party justice.

Xi Jinping
China’s President Xi Jinping (AP)

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a former vice premier and guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought Mao Zedong’s Communists to power in 1949.

Just years later, the senior Mr Xi was placed under detention as Mao turned on his former comrades, and Xi Jinping was driven from his home during the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, which banished intellectuals to the countryside and subjected many to public humiliation and brutal beatings in the name of class struggle.

Mr Xi later attended Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University and rose steadily through the bureaucracy in the provinces, rising to party secretary – the top position – in China’s biggest city and financial hub of Shanghai in 2007, after his predecessor fell in a corruption scandal.

He has taken control of economic and military matters and had his name enshrined in the party constitution alongside Mao by adding a reference to his ideology.

“Xi Jinping Thought” emphasises reviving the party’s mission as China’s political, economic, social and cultural leader and its central role in achieving the goal of “national rejuvenation,” the restoration of the country to a position of prominence in the world.

The President has pushed a more assertive foreign policy and swept aside concerns over an economy that has been hard hit by pandemic restrictions and a government crackdown on spiralling real estate debt.

The economy appears set to grow by only about half of the official target of 5.5% this year, while unemployment is rising among recent college graduates to levels not seen before.

Despite the drag on the economy, the government has stuck with the policy known as “zero-Covid,” which mandates lockdowns, travel restrictions and near-daily testing. The approach earlier was seen as a success as Covid-19 ravaged other parts of the world.

While dissatisfaction simmers, particularly as life returns to normal in other parts of the world, most people do not dare to speak out and Mr Xi has indicated no upcoming changes on health policy and other major issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
The King meets the President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
King welcomes President of Gabon amid Commonwealth entry celebrations
Sound cues during sleep could help people to forget specific memories – study (Alamy/PA)
Sound cues during sleep could help people forget specific memories – study
LBK ceramics from the Alsace region on display at the Historic Museum of Mulhouse, France (Emmanuelle Casanova /University of Bristol/PA)
Europeans were consuming milk 7,400 years ago, scientists find
(Jim Green/PA)
‘Unsavoury’ rescue for black labrador who fell into three-metre-deep sewer
Flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosty/AP)
Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?
Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002 (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
8
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Deputy secretary of the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection Xiao Pei (Xinhua via AP)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented