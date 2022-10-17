Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 7.32pm
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Jury selection has begun in a civil case centred on a rape allegation against Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis.

The lawsuit that went to trial in New York was filed by a publicist who said the Crash and Million Dollar Baby screenwriter lured her to his Manhattan apartment and raped her after a 2013 movie premiere.

Haggis maintains the encounter was consensual.

His lawyers have suggested the Church of Scientology engineered false accusations of sexual misdeeds to discredit him.

Haggis left the church in 2009 and later publicly denounced it.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at New York Supreme Court for his sexual assault case
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at New York Supreme Court for his sexual assault case (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The church said it had no involvement in the allegations against Haggis.

No criminal charges were filed in connection with the publicist’s accusation.

Her lawsuit could mean a financial penalty but not prison or probation for Haggis if she prevails.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

After the suit was filed in late 2017, three other women told her lawyers and the Associated Press Haggis had sexually assaulted them or tried to do so.

One said he had raped her.

Paul Haggis and Cathy Schulman with their Oscars in 2006
Paul Haggis and Cathy Schulman with their Oscars in 2006 (Francis Specker/Alamy/PA)

In response, his lawyer said Haggis “didn’t rape anybody”.

The lawsuit was filed only by the publicist who made the 2013 rape allegation but Judge Sabrina Kraus ruled last month the other three women can also give evidence as part of the plaintiff’s effort to demonstrate Haggis’s “intent and lack of consent”.

Canadian-born Haggis wrote Million Dollar Baby and Crash, which won back-to-back Academy Awards for best picture in the mid-2000s.

He also directed and was a producer of Crash, which garnered him and Bobby Moresco the best original screenplay Oscar in 2006.

The next year, Haggis was nominated in the same category for Letters From Iwo Jima.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot (Steven Senne/AP)
Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)
Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts
Katya Jones and Tony Adams on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams to dance to Grandstand theme for Strictly’s BBC centenary special
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series
Denise Lewis has been unmasked on the Masked Dancer (PA/John Walton)
Denise Lewis mistaken for Stacey Dooley by friend on the Masked Dancer
Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
8
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented