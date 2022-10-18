What the papers say – October 18 By Press Association October 18 2022, 1.14am What the papers say – October 18 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jeremy Hunt’s axing of the Prime Minister’s tax cuts and Liz Truss’s apology are splashed across the front pages. The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all lead on Mr Hunt’s move to “rip up” the Prime Minister’s tax plans. Guardian front page, Tuesday 18 October 2022: Hunt rips up PM’s plans in astounding U-turn on tax pic.twitter.com/JFkZljxQh6— The Guardian (@guardian) October 17, 2022 Tuesday's front page: Hunt takes charge as PM fears the exit#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N29DDLeMCY— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 17, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday October 18 https://t.co/0EySo8st6y pic.twitter.com/SKGOkTsI1w— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 17, 2022 The Sun dubs Ms Truss “the ghost PM” after she listened silently to Mr Hunt’s reversal of her economic vision, while the Daily Mirror says the “silent PM” has been “humiliated”. On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss clings on as desperate Tories don’t know how to get rid of her or who to replace her withhttps://t.co/n6TzpFglXW pic.twitter.com/l1Tjm5vg2l— The Sun (@TheSun) October 17, 2022 Tuesday's front page: Humiliated https://t.co/74Vo131pN7#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/IU2cmicR4F— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 17, 2022 The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is “in office, but not in power” and Metro dubs the new Chancellor the “axeman”. MAIL: In Office, But Not In Power #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UpVK26jtNV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 17, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰THE AXEMAN COMETH🔴 Hunt slashes Trussonomic with u-turn on tax and energy bills🔴 'Missing' Truss facing chop as Tory poll chief returns from holiday#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HWcNH8I336— Metro (@MetroUK) October 17, 2022 Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times focus on the new plans from Mr Hunt, with the latter warning energy bills could rise to £5000 from April. 📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'We must take decisions of eye-watering difficulty'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/TAm7EhWKI2— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 17, 2022 Our front page @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ThXNmF1SL6— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 17, 2022 THE TIMES: @Jeremy_Hunt ‘s mea culpa could mean £5000 fuel bills #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F1WQqYXT9i— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 17, 2022 A Monday evening apology from Mr Truss to the country is front page of the Daily Express. Tomorrow's front page: Truss – I'm sorry….we went too far and too fast #TomorrowsPaperTodayPM's apology: https://t.co/B8UM5WlotB pic.twitter.com/ZLnB2s0X3B— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 17, 2022 And the Daily Star says the PM's "salad days" are over as her credibility "flatlines". Tomorrow's front page: 'Lettuce Liz on Leaf Support'https://t.co/o5Pu4C3CxH pic.twitter.com/BgHzxJetb8— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 17, 2022 