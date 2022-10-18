Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old boy

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 12.30pm Updated: October 18 2022, 2.36pm
The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill (PA)
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn boy in Birmingham.

The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill at just after 3.40am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Paramedics took him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The scene in Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham
The scene in Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A 26-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”

Neighbours said they saw an ambulance outside the terraced property shortly after hearing what seemed to be a woman’s scream.

One resident living on the same side of Dovey Road as a house being examined by forensic officers said he knew nothing about the family living there.

He told reporters: “I’ve had no interaction with them at all. I didn’t even know they had a baby.

“They have not been there for too long. I can’t believe what has happened. It’s just terrible to hear about something like this.”

A woman who lives opposite the house added: “We did hear a scream but I thought it was someone in the street.

“Then there was an ambulance outside. I think the people there were there during lockdown but obviously no one was out then so I don’t know them.”

