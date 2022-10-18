Double murder accused called himself ‘psychopath with a conscience’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Double murder accused called himself ‘psychopath with a conscience’, court hears

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 1.10pm
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, who was last seen at a petrol station close to Cranbrook on Sunday November 14 (Kent Police/PA)
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, who was last seen at a petrol station close to Cranbrook on Sunday November 14 (Kent Police/PA)

A man accused of murdering two women six months apart described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience”, a court has heard.

Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial began at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday as 12 jurors and two spares were sworn in by Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard.

Duncan Atkinson KC, prosecuting, set out the Crown’s case during his opening statement.

He read out a message allegedly sent by Brown to a friend in which he described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” and hinted at what the prosecution say was the process he used to dispose of Miss Ware and Miss Morgan’s remains.

The message read: “I’m going to be very careful how I word this – it happened again, not very long ago when disposing of something.

“It’s a very unpleasant thing to do – an old oil drum, five litres of diesel, and hey presto, there’s not very much left.

“It gets hot, very hot, it glows almost white.

“The things I have done weigh heavily on my heart, on my head and my soul. A psychopath with a conscience – it’s a joke really.”

Miss Morgan, a single mother-of-two from Sissinghurst, Kent, was reported missing in November 2021 by her mother after failing to return from what she told her family was a weekend away with a friend.

She was last seen putting petrol in her car at a garage in Cranbrook, Kent, on the morning of November 14.

Mr Atkinson told the court Miss Morgan was a sex worker and had arranged to meet Brown, a client, at a site he rented, Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex.

Miss Morgan’s remains, including burned bone fragments and teeth, were found inside an oil drum in a skip at a building site near Sevenoaks, Kent, where Brown was working at the time of her disappearance.

The keys to Miss Morgan’s car, a white Mini Cooper, were also found at the building site.

Alexandra Morgan missing
Alexandra Morgan’s car, a white Mini Cooper in which she was last seen putting petrol in at a garage in Cranbrook, Kent, on the morning of November 14 (Kent Police/PA)

Brown has since admitted to disposing of Miss Morgan’s body “in a panic” after what he said was an accident in which she died at Little Bridge Farm.

Miss Ware, a mother-of-three from Hastings, East Sussex, was last seen by a friend in the early hours of May 6 2021.

She was also a sex worker operating from the same website as Miss Morgan and first met Brown as a client in March 2018.

The court was told their relationship developed and Miss Ware lived at Little Bridge Farm, first in a static caravan and then in a converted shipping container inside a barn on the site, until the prosecution say she was killed on May 7 2021.

Miss Ware described to friends and family in the months before her disappearance that Brown had become more controlling of her actions and behaviours – and sometimes he locked her inside the shipping container.

Miss Ware lived at the farm with her two dogs, Duke and Lady, to whom she was devoted.

In the days immediately after the prosecution say she died, Duke was rehomed with Brown’s sister but Lady, a Pomeranian, has not been seen since.

However, during a police search of Little Bridge Farm, the skeletal remains of a Pomeranian were found in a pond on the site, at the end of a collar and lead tied to a weight. The prosecution argue that these are Lady’s bones.

Miss Ware’s remains have never been found and Brown maintains she is still alive – although in messages to friends Brown told different people she had been “sectioned”, sent to “a mental hospital” or had “killed herself” and was “at peace”, referring to her in the past tense.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish minister resumes speech disrupted by bomb scare
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trevelyan indicates plan to cut flight delay compensation could be dropped
Moderna’s results show the new bivalent booster offers good protection after three months (Jacob King/PA)
Moderna jab ‘to protect through the winter’ after positive new results
Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide. Her father, Ian Russell has urged social media companies not to “drag their feet” in implementing recommendations (Family handout/PA)
Ian Russell says jail option for ‘unsafe’ social media execs would ‘focus minds’
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Pool via AP)
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s military exercise during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station (AP)
North Korea fires more shells towards sea buffer zone
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a gunman burst into her home in August (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’
Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer who heads a gang coalition known as “G9 Family and Allies’ (AP)
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence in Haiti
A damning report has found major failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (PA)
Baby deaths: 45 infants may have lived with better care – report
Merseyside Police have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the team bus after it left Anfield on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Merseyside Police receive complaint of alleged criminal damage to Man City bus

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented