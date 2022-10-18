Gerry Hutch ‘told ex-councillor he was part of group that shot David Byrne’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gerry Hutch ‘told ex-councillor he was part of group that shot David Byrne’

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 1.40pm Updated: October 18 2022, 6.32pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch told a former Sinn Fein councillor that he was one of the group that shot David Byrne dead at a hotel in Dublin, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Hutch, 59, met Jonathan Dowdall in a car park in the days after the murder in February 2016, and told him “they” had carried out the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel, said Sean Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Hutch pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Byrne when he was arraigned before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday as the murder trial was opened.

Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing bout weigh-in in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Fifth anniversary of the Regency Hotel shooting
The site of the former Regency Hotel in Dublin, since renamed the Bonnington Hotel (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Tuesday, Mr Gillane said the murder attracted significant publicity and Hutch became “edgy and worked up” after a picture showing a man in a wig and another man in flat cap running from the hotel was published in a newspaper.

The prosecution claims these two men were part of a six-person group involved in the attack.

The court was told that Hutch contacted Dowdall and arranged to meet him at a car park in Whitehall, Dublin, after the publication of the picture in a Sunday newspaper.

Mr Gillane said Dowdall described Hutch as being “edgy and worked up”.

He was said to have asked Dowdall to arrange a meeting with republicans because of the escalation of the feud with the Kinahans and threats made to friends and family members.

Dowdall then drove him to Northern Ireland on March 7 to meet senior republicans.

Mr Gillane said Dowdall drove Hutch to a meeting in Strabane and the conversation between the pair was captured as the vehicle in which they were travelling was bugged and under surveillance.

Fifth anniversary of the Regency Hotel shooting
Balloons, flowers, photos and messages left by family members and friends of David Byrne (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said many topics were discussed, including events at the hotel and “related matters”.

The prosecutor said Hutch discussed the feud with Kinahans and efforts to make peace or seek a ceasefire.

Mr Gillane also said Hutch was heard saying he was not going to show “a weak hand in looking for peace”, and “it is very hard to get involved where the Kinahans are concerned because the messenger gets it”.

A number of republicans contacts are named in relation to the feud, as well as Kevin Murray – believed to be linked to the IRA – and the possible implication of his involvement in the murder, the court was told.

Hutch also talked about “three yokes” and giving them as a present to republicans, the court heard.

Mr Gillane said the court will be asked to infer that three yokes are the three rifles used in the murder of Mr Byrne.

Hutch also told Dowdall that the assault rifles had made a “big statement”.

There was also a discussion of what may or may not be admitted and that Hutch said one particular republican “knows it was them” at the Regency Hotel.

Gerry Hutch court case
Armed police on duty outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

It also emerged that two days later, on March 9, a named individual was stopped by gardai outside Slane, Co Meath after travelling from Dublin.

The man was arrested after gardai searched his car and found three rifles in the back.

The court was told that discarded cartridges found at the scene were examined and it was determined that these were fired from the rifles discovered in the car.

Hutch, wearing a navy blazer and purple shirt, is hard of hearing and listened to proceedings on headphones.

Two other men are also on trial on charges related to the murder.

Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty.

They are charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation with knowledge or having been reckless to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence by the organisation.

The charges relate to two vehicles.

The three defendants sat side by side in the dock as the prosecution outlined events on the day Mr Byrne was killed.

Mr Gillane also said: “It’s the prosecution case that this deliberate killing was carried out without restraint by a group of people, of which Hutch was one.

“And, just as the textbook says, there can be no fences without thieves.

“A killing like this cannot be carried out without planning and assistance.”

Mr Gillane said the attack was “militaristic, performative and targeted”.

Members of the victim’s family watched from the public gallery of the court.

The non-jury trial is being heard by three judges – Tara Burns, Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone.

There was a high security presence inside and outside the Special Criminal Court as the first day of the trial began.

Jonathan Dowdall court case
Sadie Bryne, the mother of David Byrne, leaves court after Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years for facilitating the murder of her son (Niall Carson/PA)

Dowdall was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

The 44-year-old former councillor and his 65-year-old father Patrick, with the same address in Navan Road, Dublin, admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder.

Patrick Dowdall was jailed for two years for his role in the killing.

Jonathan Dowdall has said he is willing to give evidence in the trial of Hutch.

Dowdall had been due to stand trial for the murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of facilitating the offence by booking a room at the hotel.

Giving evidence on the first day of the trial, Mel Christle, former president of the Boxing Union of Ireland, said he heard gunshots as he was on stage during the weigh-in.

He said that an international boxing event had been organised for Saturday February 6 at the National Boxing Stadium. A number of boxers with MGM management were on the bill, the court also heard.

Mr Christle had been at the hotel on the day of the shooting to oversee the event to ensure that all boxing and safety regulations were being complied with.

He said there were around 200 to 250 people in the room, including young children.

Mr Christle told the court that he heard around eight gunshots followed by people shouting and screaming.

“There was mayhem. Some of (the people) were diving to the floor, others were retreating backward out of the path of the two individuals who had come into the room, each holding a gun,” he added.

“The person in the lead was quite obviously a man dressed up as a woman with a blonde wig with bits of purple or pink through the wig – there was no doubt it was a man, even from way he was running.

“Behind him was a middle-aged gent with a country cap on his head, and he was stocky.”

He said that a short time after the shooting, he made his way to the hotel reception where he saw the body of a man.

“There were a couple of women who were quite agitated and there was a body slumped on the ground, almost resting his head up against the base of the reception desk,” Mr Christle added.

“There was a woman there who was distraught and she was saying that they shot ‘Kevin’, I think I recall. The body that was on the ground was a corpse and its face had been blown off.”

He said that he saw two other people who had been shot during the attack. One was shot in the leg and was being treated by one of the boxing trainers, while another victim appeared to have been shot in the stomach.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish minister resumes speech disrupted by bomb scare
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trevelyan indicates plan to cut flight delay compensation could be dropped
Moderna’s results show the new bivalent booster offers good protection after three months (Jacob King/PA)
Moderna jab ‘to protect through the winter’ after positive new results
Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide. Her father, Ian Russell has urged social media companies not to “drag their feet” in implementing recommendations (Family handout/PA)
Ian Russell says jail option for ‘unsafe’ social media execs would ‘focus minds’
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Pool via AP)
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s military exercise during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station (AP)
North Korea fires more shells towards sea buffer zone
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a gunman burst into her home in August (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’
Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer who heads a gang coalition known as “G9 Family and Allies’ (AP)
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence in Haiti
A damning report has found major failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (PA)
Baby deaths: 45 infants may have lived with better care – report
Merseyside Police have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the team bus after it left Anfield on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Merseyside Police receive complaint of alleged criminal damage to Man City bus

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented