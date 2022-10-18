Graham Potter can’t understand why ‘top player’ Mason Mount still has doubters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter can’t understand why ‘top player’ Mason Mount still has doubters

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 2.36pm Updated: October 18 2022, 4.50pm
Mason Mount, pictured, is back in form and Graham Potter has been surprised by “mixed opinion” on the England star (David Davies/PA)
Mason Mount, pictured, is back in form and Graham Potter has been surprised by “mixed opinion” on the England star (David Davies/PA)

Graham Potter is the latest Chelsea coach to be left perplexed by “mixed opinion” on Mason Mount.

New Blues boss Potter hailed coaching England star Mount a genuine pleasure, and admitted being nonplussed by those who do not rate the 23-year-old.

Mount has returned to form under Potter in a slightly deeper midfield role, having battled for fluency at the start of the campaign.

Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel both raved about Mount in their Chelsea tenures, while Gareth Southgate relies heavily on the Portsmouth-born creator with England.

Potter has joined that line of managers to identify Mount as a central Chelsea cog, and also revealed his surprise at a lack of faith in his talents in some quarters.

Asked how he has found coaching Mount, Potter replied: “It’s a joy; he’s a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he loves the club here.

“It’s surprising though, I get a few questions, there seems to be mixed opinion on Mason. I find that strange, especially from the outside.

“And then when you start to work with him, he’s got everything you need to be a top, top player.

“He has a great attitude, he understands spaces, can execute assists and scores goals, so he’s top.”

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Graham Potter, pictured, has hailed Mason Mount’s influence at Chelsea (David Davies/PA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is fast establishing himself in goal for Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy forced to bide his time for chances under the ex-Brighton manager.

Spain stopper Kepa has always battled to assert his Stamford Bridge authority since his big-money move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

But now the 28-year-old has a chance to do just that, with Potter both impressed and delighted.

Asked if he now has a clear first-choice goalkeeper, Potter replied: “I always think that it’s better to let football decide, and Kepa’s done really well.

“He’s being supported fantastically by Edou.

“Kepa’s form is really pleasing for everybody, especially for him.

“It’s nice we’ve got competition in that area. That’s how everyone gets better.

“Kepa’s a human being and a player, and they all want to play and contribute. And he’s doing that, so it’s brilliant for him.

“It’s a nice example that it doesn’t always go your way, and you have to suffer in life sometimes, it’s not always perfect.

“I’ve been really impressed with his character and personality, he’s very professional, understands the game really well, takes responsibility.

“So it’s nice when those type of people get the rewards, which is a reward for their hard work and effort.”

Chelsea Training Session – The Cobham Training Centre
Thiago Silva, pictured, is a doubt for Chelsea’s trip to Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea make the Premier League trip to Brentford on Wednesday night, with Thiago Silva a doubt due to recovery times after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

“We just need 24, 48 hours, just to make sure the recovery is right for him, but there are no problems injury-wise,” said Potter.

“I have to involve Thiago in the conversations as to how we manage him, he’s 38 years old, and he’s a man who knows himself better than I do.

“He’s a really important person, a really important player for us, but we have to manage him correctly and he has to be involved in that process.”

Midfielder Denis Zakaria is yet to feature for Chelsea following his deadline-day season-long loan switch from Juventus.

Potter insisted there has been no talk at Chelsea of any move for the Switzerland international to head back to his parent club in the January window.

Asked about Zakaria, Potter said: “No, there’s no decision been made at all on that.

“Denis has been in the group, trained well, ready to help the group.

“So there’s no talk about anything – an important member of the team. He’s being patient and waiting for his chance.”

