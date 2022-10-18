A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 2.40pm
The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City reached new heights on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City reached new heights on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The bad blood that has surfaced between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years is now in full view after a feisty Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the origins of this animosity.

Firstly, what happened on Sunday?

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola (right)
There were tensions on the touchline on Sunday with coins thrown towards Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp later sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool put aside a poor start to the season to beat the reigning champions, and the side with whom they have gone head-to-head for the title in recent seasons, 1-0 on an afternoon of high tension.

Amid a ferocious atmosphere, City manager Pep Guardiola complained coins were thrown at him from the crowd as he reacted to Phil Foden having a goal disallowed following a VAR review. Tempers further boiled over on the touchline when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off for protesting about a decision.

Liverpool issued two statements after the game, the first condemning the coin-throwing and the second expressing deep disappointment at the behaviour of some City fans. They highlighted “vile chanting” and vandalism – namely graffiti – referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies. City later said the windscreen of one of their team buses was cracked after being struck by an object as it left the stadium.

What has been City’s response to Liverpool’s statement about their fans?

Jurgen Klopp
Comments from Klopp in a pre-match press conference are understood to have annoyed City (Peter Byrne/PA)

While Guardiola sarcastically referred to the poor aim of Liverpool fans while addressing the coin-throwing issue, City have not officially commented on the matters relating to their fans. They do not condone such behaviour but it is understood there are people within the club who feel that Klopp’s pre-match comments relating to City’s wealth were needlessly antagonistic and inflamed tensions between the sets of supporters.

Klopp suggested that clubs such as City who are effectively state-owned had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” financially. He said he did not feel others could compete. With some at City understood to have taken an extremely dim view of these comments, the ill-feeling between the clubs seems to have reached new levels.

How did this all start?

Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League in 2012
The rivalry has grown since City won the Premier League in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Although there is a long history of rivalry between the cities of Liverpool and Manchester owing to their industrial past, there was little enmity between these two football clubs prior to the modern era. In fact, some would say they previously had time for each other given their mutual loathing of Manchester United.

Things began to change about a decade ago as City rose to become Premier League winners following Sheikh Mansour’s takeover. With Liverpool, newly owned by Fenway Sports Group, heading back to the top after a long barren spell, the clubs came to compete for the top prizes not only domestically, but in Europe too.

The arrivals of their inspirational managers – Klopp in 2015 and Guardiola the following year – took standards on the field to remarkable heights and they have seen each other as the main team to beat.

When did the rivalry become hostile?

Because there is a high level of mutual respect between Klopp and Guardiola, who rarely seem to engage in mind games, the rivalry until now has largely been sporting but, make no mistake, there have been signs that hostility has been growing in recent years.

Most notoriously, the City team bus was pelted with missiles, suffering extensive damage, as it made its way through crowded streets to Anfield for a Champions League tie in 2018. A supporters’ coach was also attacked ahead of a key title clash in 2014. Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to City in 2015 also went down badly on Merseyside, adding to the bitterness.

Have there been any other incidents or flashpoints?

Manchester City give Liverpool a guard of honour in 2020
Bernardo Silva (far left) did not applaud as City gave Liverpool a guard of honour in 2020 (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

There have been occasional incidents involving players that have exacerbated or highlighted the rivalry.

In 2019, a video of City players singing a tasteless song about Liverpool fans went viral and sparked anger. Later that year Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez reportedly had to be separated after a scuffle whilst on England duty and, in 2020, Bernardo Silva refused to join City team-mates in a guard of honour acknowledging the Reds’ title success.

Now it seems that, after Sunday’s game and the subsequent accusations and counter-claims, there will be plenty of needle next time the two sides meet.

