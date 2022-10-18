Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 6.42pm
Melissa Towne, 37, who is charged with capital murder (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP )
Melissa Towne, 37, who is charged with capital murder (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP )

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old daughter near a park because she thought the girl was “evil” has a history of mental illness, her lawyer said.

Melissa Towne, 37, was charged with murder after her daughter Nichole’s death and is being held on a 15 million dollar (£13.3 million) bond.

She appeared in court on Tuesday, crying during a brief hearing.

Towne’s court-appointed lawyer, James Stafford, told reporters after the hearing she has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and institutionalised at least nine times due to mental illness.

“There’s no doubt there’s some dark demons haunting her,” he said.

Towne is accused of taking the girl to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball on Sunday.

She then allegedly made her get on her knees before cutting her throat with a knife.

The girl screamed and fought before Towne put a bin bag over her head, according to papers.

Towne is accused of strangling her daughter for 30-45 minutes and saying she “wanted to end (her daughter’s) life because she was an evil child and did not want to deal with her anymore”, documents added.

The woman then allegedly took her daughter’s body to a hospital in Tomball, where a nurse found the girl inside a mesh wash bag on the floor of the passenger side of Towne’s car.

In a statement, Child Protective Services said it is also investigating Nichole’s death and that Towne has a history with the agency – though it could not give more details due to confidentiality rules.

Towne has three other children aged two to 18 who are safe and had been living with other relatives, the agency said.

