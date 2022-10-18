Honour for campaigning MP who pioneered Online Safety Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honour for campaigning MP who pioneered Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 8.12pm
Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, holds her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, holds her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The MP first responsible for the Online Safety Bill has said “online platforms need to make sure that they’re enforcing the law a lot more rigorously than they already are” following the inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell.

Dame Caroline Dinenage was recognised by the Princess Royal on Tuesday for political and public service, after serving in seven governmental departments under three prime ministers.

The former digital and culture minister, who had held ministerial responsibility for the Online Safety Bill when a first draft was published, spoke about the duty of social media platforms after picking up her honour in Windsor.

Following the landmark ruling at the inquest into Molly’s death, the senior coroner recommended that the Government consider “reviewing the provision of internet platforms to children”, including the possibility of “separate platforms for adults and children”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal (Yui Mok/PA)

The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, ended her life in November 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

The MP for Gosport, now sitting on the backbenches, told the PA news agency: “I met Molly Russell’s dad a few times during the time I was, nearly two years, as digital minister and the story is just so horribly tragic, but it’s so sadly not unique.

“We hear so often of, sometimes it’s just young pupils stumbling over very, very unsuitable content online, but in other cases, it’s a lot more serious as it was in Molly’s case.

“The internet can be a wonderful place, but we also need to make sure that it’s got the right protections in place for children in particular, but also for other vulnerable people and certainly the online platforms need to make sure that they’re enforcing the law a lot more rigorously than they already are.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Fred Dinenage stands with his daughter Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She described her damehood as “probably more of an award for endurance” after serving in six different departments in six and a half years, but said: “You don’t run to be a member of parliament in order to get recognised for it.”

She added: “It’s really nice that the hard work and effort is recognised because I did care very passionately about everything that I did, and it is flattering to have someone recognise that.”

