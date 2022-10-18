Alliance Party seeks recall of Stormont Assembly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alliance Party seeks recall of Stormont Assembly

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 12.04am
The Alliance Party has submitted a petition to recall the Stormont Assembly (PA)
The Alliance Party has submitted a petition to recall the Stormont Assembly (PA)

The Alliance Party has submitted the latest bid to recall the Stormont Assembly.

Devolution in Belfast has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister in protest at the Brexit Protocol.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris on Tuesday said he will call an election if the Stormont Executive is not restored by midnight on October 28.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee hearing
A laptop screen shows Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, speaking during a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris by current legislation must call a fresh election if the executive has not been reformed by October 28.

He told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday that he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.

The Alliance Party has submitted an Assembly recall petition.

Leader Naomi Long said the result of the last election in May “must be respected” and the Assembly restored on a sustainable basis.

The PA news agency understands that the Alliance petition had 17 signatures on Tuesday afternoon, and required another 13.

Mrs Long said the current saga of ransom politics had come at the worst possible time for people.

“We are in an unprecedented period of uncertainty between Parliament and the Assembly,” she said.

Ulster powersharing
Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party (Liam McBurney/PA)

“As things stand, next week the caretaker ministers are removed from office and departments are left without direction at a time when Westminster is in chaos.

“In that context, and considering the cost of living and cost of business crisis, it is reckless and irresponsible in the extreme to allow the institutions to drift into deeper crisis, dragging in its wake our public finances and public services.

“Engaging in ransom politics at this time is completely scandalous.

“Whilst the Assembly and Executive can’t solve all of those problems, some of which are national or global, it is the difference between being able to do something as opposed to nothing to help those in need.

“Neither is this the first time that such a suspension of our institutions.

“Over the last 25 years we have been increasingly locked into a cycle of crisis and collapse.

“It is therefore clear as we rapidly approach next week’s deadline, we cannot simply place a sticking plaster over the gaping wounds inflicted on our institutions and hope for the best.

“The focus on a negotiated outcome on the Protocol, which is welcome, cannot be allowed to eclipse the urgency of restoring the executive and doing so on a sustainable basis to end the cycle of dysfunction.

“Democracy has been repeatedly subverted by single parties, we must ensure when the institutions return, no-one is able to do that again.

“Ransom politics needs to end for good.”

Brexit
First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan speaking to the media at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, following his announcement that he will resign his post in a Brexit protocol protest (Archive/PA)

The DUP effectively caused paralysis at Stormont by withdrawing its first minister Paul Givan from the governing executive in protest at the economic border created in the Irish Sea by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party has vetoed several attempts to resuscitate the powersharing institutions following May’s election.

