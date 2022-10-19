What the papers say – October 19 By Press Association October 19 2022, 2.22am What the papers say – October 19 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The nation’s papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements. The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on Ms Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Truss may abandon pensions triple lock'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/GG0d1qkU0e— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 18, 2022 Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/DHZnfZtPRv— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 18, 2022 Tomorrow's front page – Don't dare go back on pension triple lock #TomorrowsPaperTodayFull story: https://t.co/VQp4ZEugKF pic.twitter.com/GLK4T5AvjC— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 18, 2022 Wednesday's front page: UK pensions U-turn leaves Truss facing fresh peril#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TxSwFeOWVe— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 18, 2022 Metro says the PM is now more unpopular than her predecessor, while The Guardian continues with coverage of Tory party in-fighting. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰TRUSS HIT BY MINUS STRIKE🔴 Majority of Tories call for PM to resign as she scores lowest ever rating in poll of -70%#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jl96XfU3zg— Metro (@MetroUK) October 18, 2022 Guardian front page, Wednesday 19 October 2022: Truss faces Tory unrest over ‘toxic’ budget cuts pic.twitter.com/a7rCDoz0H2— The Guardian (@guardian) October 18, 2022 The Independent uses its front page to call for an early general election. Our front page @Independent #TomorrowsPapersTodayAs Tory MPs plot to replace Liz Truss with a fourth PM in three years, we say it's time to call a general election now pic.twitter.com/ey65j686zT— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 18, 2022 The Times says Jeremy Hunt will postpone a proposed cap on social care costs, while the Financial Times reports Mr Hunt is preparing to target bank profits. Times: Hunt set to postpone cap on social care costs – Tory revolt over threat to pensions triple lock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kUAfEJLi5T— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 18, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday October 19 https://t.co/PxLlXLChfk pic.twitter.com/FiocabPses— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 18, 2022 Elsewhere, train workers plans for a walkout over the Guy Fawkes weekend is front page of The Sun. On tomorrow's front page: Killjoys announce fresh travel misery for Brits and three MORE days of strikeshttps://t.co/URMiUHzspn pic.twitter.com/1A8trWEScE— The Sun (@TheSun) October 18, 2022 The Daily Star adds that we are going “back to the 70s”. Wednesday's front page: Back to the 70s.#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/mdcZEnxEUu pic.twitter.com/esMbDPHovB— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 18, 2022 And the Daily Mirror reports a 95-year-old war veteran had to wait 26 hours on a trolley in A&E before getting a bed. Wednesday's front page: War Hero's 26-hour wait on A&E trolley #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/9TqawDVF6k pic.twitter.com/Fz4nfxsNSO— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 18, 2022 