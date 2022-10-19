Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’ By Press Association October 19 2022, 1.02pm Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a gunman burst into her home in August (Family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether it was used in the nine-year-old’s murder. The cemetery in West Derby where the gun and bullets were found (Merseyside Police/PA) Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home at about 10pm. Detectives have previously confirmed that a .38 revolver was the weapon that killed Olivia. A second gun that was also fired, a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol, had been used in two previous attacks. The gun that was found (Merseyside Police/PA) Charity Crimestoppers has offered a record £200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Olivia’s killer. Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of her murder and is due to stand trial in March. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told Oil campaigners charged after Dartford Crossing protest Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon UK-EU protocol talks ‘will continue’ if snap Stormont election called East Kent maternity services ‘still failing’ eight years after traumatic birth Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month Murder accused says he ‘stepped’ on pensioner after slipping on wet floor Common weed killer ‘linked to inflammation of the gut’ Most Read 1 Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder 2 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household… 6 3 Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families… 4 Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation 5 Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 6 Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee 7 Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move… 8 Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show 9 St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash… 10 Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer More from The Courier Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'… RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a… Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending… Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit? Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's… Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto Editor's Picks Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder Paedophile who sent naked pic to ‘13-year-old girl’ snared by hunters in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit? Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth Man arrested over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee vaccine centre EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at ‘graduation’ ceremony Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 6 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 7 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 8 4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy 9 MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well 10 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus