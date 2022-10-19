Old police ledger featuring 1917 PM murder plotter’s mugshot sells for £10,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Old police ledger featuring 1917 PM murder plotter’s mugshot sells for £10,500

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 2.16pm
Alice Wheeldon was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917 during the war (Hansons auctioneers/PA)
Alice Wheeldon was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917 during the war (Hansons auctioneers/PA)

A century-old police ledger featuring a mugshot of a suffragette and anti-war campaigner convicted of conspiring to kill the Prime Minister smashed its estimate to fetch £10,500 at auction.

Alice Wheeldon, a women’s rights campaigner who opposed the First World War, was one of the detainees gazing from the pages of the 500-page book, alongside black and white photographs of others convicted of a host of offences between 1890-1920.

Mrs Wheeldon, of Derby, was convicted – on the evidence of a discredited British spy – of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917 during the war, and was jailed for 10 years, as the ledger records.

The book was estimated to fetch up to £3,000, with Derbyshire Records Office raising £2,000 through a crowdfunding campaign in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to retain it for the public.

Instead, the hotly contested lot was fought over by internet and phone bidders, eventually going to a private buyer over the telephone on Wednesday, Hanson’s Auctioneers said.

Having been found guilty at the Old Bailey, the record showed Ms Wheeldon was discharged from HMP Aylesbury just months later – at the end of 1917 – on the request of Lloyd George himself.

The spell in prison had taken its toll on her health, with a later note recorded under her mugshot in the ledger in bold red ink: “Died 21.2.19”.

She had been convicted in March 1917 alongside her daughter Winnie, a school teacher, and son-in-law Alfred Mason, a chemist, who are also recorded in the ledger.

Having been a key supporter of the suffragette movement, Mrs Wheeldon was also a well-known pacifist and was opposed to wartime conscription, sending young men to the trenches.

She took in a man claiming to be a conscientious objector, going by the name of Alex Gordon, who was in fact a British spy, and whose evidence about the supposed murder plot was presented in court – without cross-examination – during Mrs Wheeldon’s trial.

Alice Wheeldon
The entry for Alice Wheeldon (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Despite the convictions, the use of Gordon saw the government questioned about its methods in using an agent provocateur.

Just weeks after the trial, the intelligence department to which Gordon belonged was shut down, while the agent was sent abroad.

After a recent campaign for justice by Mrs Wheeldon’s relatives, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said although the bid to re-examine the case had merit, the case was too old to justify the expense.

However, in its decision, the CCRC said: “The submissions identified in the application may raise a real possibility that these convictions would be overturned.”

Ms Wheeldon is now viewed as a hero in Derby for her fearless campaigning and boasts a blue plaque in the city’s walk of fame.

Winnie Mason
The entry for Mrs Wheeldon’s daughter, Winnie Mason (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

The ledger was saved from a skip by a then serving police officer during a clear-out at an old station in St Mary’s Gate, Derby, more than 40 years ago, and was put up for auction by his son.

The 53-year-old engineer, from Staffordshire, whose father has since died, said he was “very happy with the result”.

“It would have been nice if it had gone to Derbyshire Record Office or ended up in a museum, but I suppose it’s all down to who has the deepest pockets. I wish the collector well,” he added.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hanson’s Auctioneers, said it was an “incredible find”, adding “we have never sold anything quite like this before”.

“The fact that it sold for so much underlines its importance as a unique primary historical resource,” he said.

