Hong Kong protester beaten at Manchester consulate ‘fears he will be silenced’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hong Kong protester beaten at Manchester consulate ‘fears he will be silenced’

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.48pm Updated: October 19 2022, 4.20pm
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, with Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith at the press conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, with Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith at the press conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was beaten at the Chinese consulate in Manchester has said he fears for his family’s safety and that he will be silenced.

Bob Chan spoke at a press conference in central London on Wednesday after he was dragged into the grounds of the building and assaulted on Sunday.

He said: “I am shocked and hurt by this unprovoked attack.

“I am shocked because I never thought something like this could have happened in the UK.”

Bob Chan wearing a black face mask and a white shirt.
Mr Chan said he fears he will be silenced and also for his family’s safety (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Outrage was sparked after footage of Mr Chan being beaten was posted on social media.

On Wednesday, the consul general claimed in a letter to police that protesters had stormed the compound and members of staff had been injured.

Mr Chan had to be rescued by a police officer, who would not normally be allowed on consulate grounds without permission, due to fears for his safety.

He said: “I fear I may be silenced by the powers that be. I fear for the safety of my family.

“But I must take this opportunity to thank the Greater Manchester Police.

“They are taking this attack very seriously and I am committed to helping with the investigation.”

Speaking in halting English, Mr Chan described how he was pulled through the gates after scuffles broke out as masked men tried to take the protesters’ displays.

Six masked men punched and kicked him, leaving him with bruises to his head and body.

Mr Chan said that after the men tried to take their posters: “I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate.

“I held on to the gate where I was kicked and punched.

“I could not hold on for long and was eventually pulled into the grounds of the consulate.

The Chinese consulate in Manchester
The Chinese consulate in Manchester, where the confrontation unfolded (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

“It was then my hair was pulled and I felt punches and kicks from several men.

“Other protesters were trying to get me out of this situation but to no avail.

“The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gate.”

The consul general of China in Manchester, Zhen Xiyuan, rejected the account, claiming Mr Chan was dragged into the grounds because he would not let go of a staff member’s neck.

Consulate staff were then “forced to disentangle his hands” in the ensuing scuffle, he said.

Criticising Greater Manchester Police, he wrote in an open letter to the force: “We are respectful of the right to protest, as guaranteed under UK law, and a number of protests have been held in front of the consulate over the years, all of which have passed off uneventfully. 

“On this occasion, however, I am disappointed that the police did not do more to ensure that the protesters exercised their right in a respectful rather than aggressive manner.”      

Police are investigating the attack but have warned that it will take some time.

In an update on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “We’re aware and totally understand the amount of focus on this investigation due to the weekend’s events causing shock and concern in the city and much wider afield.

“Our experienced detectives are diligently working through a lot of evidence and statements to ensure they have a comprehensive understanding of the timeline of events that led to this initially peaceful protest unexpectedly escalating in the way it appears to have done.

“There are many strands to this complex and sensitive inquiry, and we will do all we can to achieve as many answers as possible, but I must stress that this investigation will take time and we will provide as regular an update as we can in due course.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly leaves Downing Street
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he summoned the Chinese charge d’affaires after the incident on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the attack unacceptable, and said he had summoned the Chinese charge d’affaires, but it was one of his officials who spoke to him after the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Discussing his thoughts on the incident, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “We said this is absolutely unacceptable, that the protests were peaceful and legal. They were on British soil and it is absolutely unacceptable for this kind of behaviour.

“Now, my understanding is the Greater Manchester Police will be conducting an investigation into this and when I see the details of that investigation, I’ll then decide what more we might need to do on that.”

On Tuesday, the UK summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy to demand an explanation for the incident as the Chinese ambassador is believed to be out of the country.

China’s foreign ministry has rejected the protester’s account, stating its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday: “What I want to stress is that the peace and dignity of Chinese embassies and consulates abroad must not be violated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Film director Paul Haggis denies raping a publicist (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told
The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which has been closed to all vehicles as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022.
Oil campaigners charged after Dartford Crossing protest
According to financial and media agency Bloomberg, Michael Fuchs owns the Chrysler Building in New York City (Brownstock/Alamy/PA)
Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife
Manchester Crown Court where the Lucy Letby trial is taking place (Steve Allen/PA)
Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness
Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon
(Brian Lawless/PA)
UK-EU protocol talks ‘will continue’ if snap Stormont election called
Danielle Clark, 31, talking to PA’s Katie Boyden following the publishing of Dr Bill Kirkup’s report into failings in maternity care and treatment of mothers and babies at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (Yui Mok/PA)
East Kent maternity services ‘still failing’ eight years after traumatic birth
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda (PA)
Murder accused says he ‘stepped’ on pensioner after slipping on wet floor
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Common weed killer ‘linked to inflammation of the gut’

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, with Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith at the press conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented