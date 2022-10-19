Michelle O’Neill ‘ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Michelle O’Neill ‘ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today’

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.56pm
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today (PA)
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today (PA)

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new Executive today.

But the DUP has again insisted it will not nominate ministers until the Northern Ireland Protocol is replaced with post-Brexit arrangements unionists can support.

Devolution in Northern Ireland has been in flux since the DUP withdrew its First Minister in February in protest at the protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he will call an election on October 28, as required by current legislation, if a new Executive has not been formed by then.

An Assembly election in May saw Sinn Fein overtake the DUP to become the largest party at Stormont and become entitled to nominate the next First Minister.

Ms O’Neill made her pledge that she is ready to lead a new Executive during a virtual meeting with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday.

She said they discussed “shared priorities in protecting people, businesses and public services”.

“Each of the devolved administrations face challenges as a result of this chaotic Conservative government in London who are doing huge damage daily which is impacting us all,” she said.

“I briefed First Minister Drakeford on the present realities where, six months after the historic election, power-sharing has not been restored because the DUP refuse to respect the outcome.

“We also discussed the fact that caretaker ministers will vacate departments in only 10 days’ time with nobody at the helm, and I made it clear that I am ready to form and lead an Executive today to support workers, families and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson restated his party’s position that the problem of the protocol remains and must be addressed before devolution is restored.

He said the protocol is driving up costs for consumers.

“An election just a few months ago told us that every unionist MLA is opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol, yet the EU has failed to respond to this democratic statement,” he said.

“The EU negotiating mandate remains wedded to a protocol which is unacceptable to unionists. This must change.

“It is entirely the Secretary of State’s decision whether there is an election, but London and Brussels must accept it is the protocol which is the blockage to devolution being restored.

“The protocol is driving up costs for consumers by a 25% tariff on steel used in building schools, roads, hospitals, and houses. It is driving up grocery costs by increasing haulage costs from GB to NI.

“We remain absolutely committed to the restoration of devolution once the protocol is replaced by arrangements which unionists can support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Film director Paul Haggis denies raping a publicist (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told
The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which has been closed to all vehicles as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022.
Oil campaigners charged after Dartford Crossing protest
According to financial and media agency Bloomberg, Michael Fuchs owns the Chrysler Building in New York City (Brownstock/Alamy/PA)
Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife
Manchester Crown Court where the Lucy Letby trial is taking place (Steve Allen/PA)
Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness
Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon
(Brian Lawless/PA)
UK-EU protocol talks ‘will continue’ if snap Stormont election called
Danielle Clark, 31, talking to PA’s Katie Boyden following the publishing of Dr Bill Kirkup’s report into failings in maternity care and treatment of mothers and babies at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (Yui Mok/PA)
East Kent maternity services ‘still failing’ eight years after traumatic birth
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda (PA)
Murder accused says he ‘stepped’ on pensioner after slipping on wet floor
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Common weed killer ‘linked to inflammation of the gut’

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented