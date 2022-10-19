Neanderthal women ‘left home to be with their partners while men stayed put’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neanderthal women ‘left home to be with their partners while men stayed put’

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 4.02pm
An artist’s impression of a Neanderthal father and his daughter (Tom Bjorklund/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology)
An artist's impression of a Neanderthal father and his daughter (Tom Bjorklund/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology)

Neanderthal women, who lived in the Siberian mountains around 54,000 years ago, left their homes to join their partners in other communities while the men stayed local, research suggests.

DNA analysis suggests around 60% or more females who lived in the Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov Caves in the Altai Mountains of Siberia, Russia, moved to be with their mates, thus creating a connection between these small localities.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Nature, helps shed light on to the social structures of man’s closest extinct relative.

Dr Benjamin Peter, of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, who is one of the authors on the study, said: “Our study provides a concrete picture of what a Neandertal community may have looked like.

“It makes Neandertals seem much more human to me.”

In what is thought to be the largest genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date, the researchers analysed data from the remains of 11 Neanderthals from Chagyrskaya Cave and two from Okladnikov Cave.

The remains show seven males and six females, of which eight were adults and five were children and young adolescents.

The Chagyrskaya Cave in Siberia
The Chagyrskaya Cave in Siberia (Bence Viola/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology/PA)

The researchers found that within these Neanderthal communities, the genetic diversity of Y chromosomes – which is passed down the male line – was a lot lower than that of the mitochondrial DNA – which is passed from mothers.

According to the team, this suggests that women were more likely to leave their homes than men.

The authors believe that within these small communities – comprising between 10 and 30 individuals per group – around 60% of females are likely to have migrated to join their partners.

The researchers also found that some Chagyrskaya individuals were closely related, including a father and his teenage daughter, along with a pair of second-degree relatives – perhaps a cousin, aunt or grandmother.

Analysis suggests some of them may have lived around the same time.

Another finding described “striking” by the researchers is the extremely low genetic diversity within this Neandertal community – which is usually seen in endangered species at the verge of extinction.

However, the authors cautioned that the sample size is small and further research is required to shed more light on the social lives of these people.

Neanderthals, or Homo neanderthalensis, lived across Europe and south west and central Asia between about 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

According to the researchers, the Neandertals at Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov caves hunted ibex, horses, bison and other animals that migrated through the river valleys that the caves overlook.

They collected raw materials for their stone tools dozens of kilometres away.

Other materials seen at both caves also supports the genetic data that the groups inhabiting these localities were closely linked, the researchers said.

