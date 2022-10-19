Scientists reveal how Black Death may have influenced evolution of human genes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists reveal how Black Death may have influenced evolution of human genes

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 4.02pm
Researchers extracted DNA from the remains of people buried in the East Smithfield plague pits, which were used for mass burials in 1348 and 1349 (Museum of London Archaeology/PA)
Genes that offered protection against the Black Death pandemic more than 700 years ago are today associated with an increased susceptibility to autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis, according to DNA analysis.

An international team of researchers examined DNA from victims and survivors of the bubonic plague that occurred in the 14th century, wiping out around 50% of the European population.

They found that individuals who had what the scientists describe as a “good” variant of a particular gene, known as ERAP2, survived the pandemic at much higher rates than those who did not.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Nature, shed light on how the Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes such as ERAP2, setting the course for how humans respond to disease today.

Using DNA extracted from teeth of people who died before and during the Black Death pandemic, researchers were able to identify genetic differences that dictated who survived and who died from the virus
Luis Barreiro, professor of genetic medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center in the US and co-senior author on the study, said: “This is, to my knowledge, the first demonstration that indeed, the Black Death was an important selective pressure to the evolution of the human immune system.”

One of the worst plagues in history, the Black Death arrived on the shores of Europe in 1347.

Five years later, around 25 to 50 million people were dead across the continent.

The first outbreak of plague swept across England in 1348, ravaging London and East Anglia before spreading to Wales and the Midlands.

For the study, the scientists extracted more than 500 ancient DNA samples from the remains of individuals, including those buried in London – in the East Smithfield plague pits used for mass burials in 1348 and 1349.

Researchers extracted DNA from the remains of people buried in the East Smithfield plague pits, which were used for mass burials in 1348 and 1349.
The samples came from people who had either died before the plague, died from it or survived the Black Death.

The researchers then searched for signs of any genetic adaptation related to the plague, which is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

The team found that having two copies of the “good” ERAP2 gene allowed the individuals to produce functional proteins – molecules which help the immune system recognise an infection.

According to the scientists, these ERAP2 copies allowed for “more efficient neutralisation of Y. pestis by immune cells”.

Prof Barreiro said the presence of this variant would have made a person about 40% more likely to survive the Black Death, compared with those who did not have it.

It meant those who survived the Black Death were able to pass on this “good” ERAP2 gene variant to their children.

Professor Luis Barreiro
Luis Barreiro, professor of genetic medicine at University of Chicago Medical Center (University of Chicago Medical Center/PA)

Further analysis revealed that while ERAP2 is protective against the Black Death, in modern populations, it is associated with an increased susceptibility to autoimmune diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Hendrik Poinar, professor of anthropology at McMaster University in Canada and co-senior author on the study, said: “This is a first look at how pandemics can modify our genomes but go undetected in modern populations.

“These genes are under balancing selection – what provided tremendous protection during hundreds of years of plague epidemics has turned out to be autoimmune related now.

“A hyperactive immune system may have been great in the past but in the environment today it might not be as helpful.”

