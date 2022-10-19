Murder accused says he ‘stepped’ on pensioner after slipping on wet floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Murder accused says he ‘stepped’ on pensioner after slipping on wet floor

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 4.40pm
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda (PA)
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda (PA)

An attacker charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman has told jurors he accidentally stepped on her chest or ribs after slipping on a drink which spilled on to the floor.

Vasile Culea said he had intended to untie Freda Walker and her husband Kenneth, who had their wrists and ankles bound, but left their home after becoming “scared” when a car pulled up outside.

Romanian national Culea is accused of intending death or at least serious harm when he attacked, gagged and “hog-tied” Mr and Mrs Walker while searching for £30,000 in cash.

Freda Walker death
Flowers left outside the victims’ home (Josh Payne/PA)

The 34-year-old denies charges of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent but admits causing some harm to the pensioners, who suffered “frankly horrific” injuries at their home in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire.

Jurors have heard claims that retired seamstress Mrs Walker had a reasonable prospect of survival had she received help after being tied up along with town councillor Mr Walker, aged 88, at their home in Station Road on January 14 this year.

Giving evidence at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Culea said he had hidden inside the house after overhearing a conversation in a Polish shop in which two strangers mentioned a “wealthy house” in Langwith Junction.

Admitting he had tied up the couple, but denying he gagged and hooded them, Culea said he was hiding in the utility room when he was spotted.

He told the jury: “She was in the middle of the utility room and he was stood by the door. She saw me and she started to scream.

“I pushed her, she kind of slipped.”

He said Mrs Walker stood up, adding: “Ken was in front of me. He raised his walking stick but I don’t remember if it made contact with me.

“Because the next thing that happened I had been pulled back by (Mrs Walker) and I pushed him. He hit the kitchen door.

“After this everything moved in (to) the kitchen. I started to hit them, they hit back… she fell over.”

Dressed in a grey top, jogging bottoms and trainers, Culea was assisted by a Romanian interpreter standing beside the witness box.

Claiming to have unintentionally stepped on Mrs Walker, Culea told the court: “I slipped… it was some drink or something… it fell on the floor.”

Defence KC Clive Stockwell asked Culea: “Is that what you slipped on?”

Culea, who came to the UK in 2015, responded: “Yes.”

Asked what had occurred as a result of him slipping, Culea went on: “I stepped on her. With one foot.”

Invited to clarify whereabouts he had stepped on Mrs Walker, the defendant pointed to his chest and rib area and said he had not meant to step on the pensioner.

After the incident involving Mrs Walker, Culea claimed he pushed her husband in the back, causing him to fall into a set of sliding doors between the kitchen and the dining room.

According to his account, he tied both victims up, intending to release them after being able to “search the house peacefully”.

He then found £300 in a handbag but heard a car parking in front of the house and left through the back door, after noticing that Mr Walker was moving and Mrs Walker was breathing.

“I was terrified, I was scared,” he told the court.

Vasile Culea court case
A sketch of Vasile Culea at Derby Crown Court during a previous hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During cross-examination by Michael Auty KC, Culea denied his account of not gagging the couple was “a nonsense” and insisted he did not know how some of the couple’s injuries were caused.

He also denied that his fingerprints were found on a roll of bin liners because he had “bagged Freda’s head” with them to prevent her identifying him.

The court has heard Mr Walker died some months later although his death was not connected to the attack.

Mrs Walker, who died from a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.

On the first day of his trial last week, Culea admitted the manslaughter of Mrs Walker and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Walker.

The Crown alleges Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, intended to kill the couple in an attack that “was far beyond any justification, savage in its nature and sustained”.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Film director Paul Haggis denies raping a publicist (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told
The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which has been closed to all vehicles as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022.
Oil campaigners charged after Dartford Crossing protest
According to financial and media agency Bloomberg, Michael Fuchs owns the Chrysler Building in New York City (Brownstock/Alamy/PA)
Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife
Manchester Crown Court where the Lucy Letby trial is taking place (Steve Allen/PA)
Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness
Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon
(Brian Lawless/PA)
UK-EU protocol talks ‘will continue’ if snap Stormont election called
Danielle Clark, 31, talking to PA’s Katie Boyden following the publishing of Dr Bill Kirkup’s report into failings in maternity care and treatment of mothers and babies at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (Yui Mok/PA)
East Kent maternity services ‘still failing’ eight years after traumatic birth
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Common weed killer ‘linked to inflammation of the gut’
People sit in a Kyiv subway which is being used as a bomb shelter (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented