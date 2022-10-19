Joint bid to host opening stages of Tour de France being considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joint bid to host opening stages of Tour de France being considered

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 6.47pm
Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic are considering making a joint bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France (PA)
Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic are considering making a joint bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France (PA)

Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic are considering making a joint bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France.

Gordon Lyons, Stormont Economy Minister, and Catherine Martin, Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, met on Wednesday to discuss a potential joint bid to be part of the world-famous cycle race.

Mr Lyons and Ms Martin have submitted an expression of interest in the formal bidding process to the Tour organisers.

Officials in both departments will work together to investigate the potential to host the event in either 2026 or 2027.

Ireland hosted Le Grand Depart in 1998, while Northern Ireland hosted a stage of the Giro D’Italia in 2014.

Cycling – 2014 Giro D’Italia – Stage One – Belfast
Nicolas Roche leads his Tinkoff-Saxo team-mates across the line during the Team Time Trial of the 2014 Giro D’Italia in Belfast (PA)

Mr Lyons said: “Securing the opening stages of the Tour de France would be a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to feature on the world stage and add to the growing list of major sporting events that have come here in recent years.

“People will fondly remember the success of the Giro d’Italia ‘Big Start’ in 2014 and I am confident that together we would be able to successfully host the Grand Depart.

“Major events such as this not only bring about huge economic benefits but give us a tremendous opportunity to showcase everything that is great about Northern Ireland.”

Ms Martin added: “Hosting the world’s greatest cycle race would be an exciting opportunity for the island of Ireland. I was delighted to meet Minister Lyons again during my recent trip to Belfast and to agree to express a joint interest in hosting three full stages for Le Grand Depart of the Tour de France, ideally in 2026 or 2027.

“Our shared experience in hosting major sports events, our co-operative approach in marketing the entire island of Ireland as a tourism destination, and the wonderful scenery and cead mile failte that awaits visitors to Ireland could all combine to create an amazing all-island event.

“This collaborative process has my full support and I will engage with colleagues across Government on this in the coming weeks.”

