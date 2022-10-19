Man who says he was abused by Lord Mountbatten launches legal proceedings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man who says he was abused by Lord Mountbatten launches legal proceedings

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 7.19pm
Legal proceedings have been launched against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland claiming Lord Mountbatten abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s (PA)
Legal proceedings have been launched against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland claiming Lord Mountbatten abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s (PA)

Legal proceedings have been launched against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland claiming Lord Mountbatten abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s.

Arthur Smyth, a former resident of the Kincora home, has waived his anonymity to make the allegations against the earl, a great uncle of the King.

Lord Mountbatten was killed along with three others when the IRA detonated a bomb on his boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979.

Lord Mountbatten assassination apology
Lord Mountbatten (PA)

Three weeks ago, on behalf of Mr Smyth, formal letters of claim were served on a number of agencies, making serious allegations of historic abuse, solicitor Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, said.

He said the claim for damages arises from Mr Smyth’s time spent as a child in Kincora Children’s Home, North Road Children’s Unit and Rosebank Home in Belfast during the late 1970s.

Mr Winters said no response have been received from any of the defendants and, in the continued absence of engagement, there is no alternative but to issue legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, a High Court writ of summons was issued against Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, the Secretary of State, the PSNI, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Business Services Organisation.

The claim is for trespass to the person (assault and battery), negligence, misfeasance in public office and breach of statutory duty under section 113 of the Children and Young Person Act (NI) (1968).

Belfast solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW Law (PA)

Mr Winters said: “Threatening to take a case and actually going ahead and doing it are two entirely different things.

“In issuing this action today, Arthur Smyth has now put down a marker and taken the next important step in his battle to get justice over the horrific abuse suffered by him when he was a child.

“In doing this, he wants to expose what until now have been suspicions and rumours about one of his abusers, the late Lord Louis Mountbatten.

“He wants the facts finally to emerge about his abuse generally and specific allegations about two separate incidents implicating the now deceased royal.

“There is no better forum to expose injustice than the courts – and particularly a Belfast court.

“Over the recent past number of years, this jurisdiction has proven to be highly effective and intrusive in protecting the rights of the abused and disenfranchised.

“Against that background, I have no hesitation in launching this case today. I have every confidence the justice system will serve to reflect Arthur’s bravery in taking this case.”

The Kincora home opened in Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, close to Stormont’s Parliament Buildings, in May 1958. It closed in October 1980 after a sex abuse scandal.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry found that 39 boys were abused at Kincora. In 1981, three men were jailed for abusing 11 boys.

However, it found no evidence that security agencies were complicit in the abuse.

A recent report by Marie Anderson, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (Poni), said complaints from some former residents about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Kincora were “legitimate and justified”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Erik Ten Hag, left, was crucial in Manchester United’s decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo, right, from club action this weekend (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
The suit is expected to be filed in October (Ross D Franklin/AP)
Amazon faces class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box
The latest round of a long-running fight took place at the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday (I-Wei Huang/Alamy/PA)
Ex-wife of Screwfix millionaire awaits appeal ruling in long-running cash battle
A view of tent accommodation set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath (PA)
Refugees may have to stay at Dublin airport as Citywest reaches capacity
A woman has died following a road collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon (PA)
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim
A building previously damaged by a Russian attack is seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told
DJ Tim Westwood posing with B Side gang that was shown to the the jury (note hand gestures) (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Fugitive forced to face the music for young producer’s murder
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)
Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern
Hydrangeas in an English country garden (Alamy/PA)
Don’t replace struggling plants ‘like for like’ as temperatures rise, RHS says

Most Read

1
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
2
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
3
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
4
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
5
Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed
6
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
7
Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London’s East End…
8
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
9
Attacker Samantha Ellis.
Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by…
10
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2

More from The Courier

A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Legal proceedings have been launched against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland claiming Lord Mountbatten abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student's anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander's bumper Dundee University salary
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented