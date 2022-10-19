Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 7.39pm
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, where 21-year-old Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, was stabbed (PA)
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, where 21-year-old Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, was stabbed (PA)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed at about 8pm on August 29.

Notting Hill Carnival death
Takayo Nembhard was stabbed(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people.”

The men who are under arrest are in custody at a police station in Bristol.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday morning at a house in Islington, north London, police said. She is in custody at a north London police station.

Mr Nembhard, a performer from Bristol, was killed while there were crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area.

He was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

He was taken to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Mr Shirley said: “Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars.

“While it is positive that we have made three arrests today, the hard work does not stop here. We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Notting Hill Carnival death
Forensics officers combing the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

"If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency.

“If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency.

“Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who are still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, or relevant video footage or photographs, to come forward.

The police can be contacted on 020 7175 2206 or 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting the reference 7478/29AUG.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

