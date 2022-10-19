Southampton ease pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl by beating Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton ease pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl by beating Bournemouth

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 9.39pm
Southampton claimed a vital win (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton claimed a vital win (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton eased mounting pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a nervy 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Che Adams’ early header proved decisive at Vitality Stadium as Saints ended a five-match winless run and kept a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight games, dating back to April.

Bournemouth dominated the second half but created little across the evening before slipping to a first defeat in seven games under the guidance of interim manager Gary O’Neil.

Southampton’s overdue victory lifted them to 14th, two points and three places below their hosts, while providing welcome respite for under-fire boss Hasenhuttl.

Saints travelled along the south coast with Hasenhuttl under intense scrutiny following four defeats and a draw from their last five outings which had plunged the club into the drop zone.

The Austrian appeared agitated on the touchline during a frantic opening period in which possession frequently changed hands but soon had reason to feel slightly more relaxed.

Romain Perraud delivered an inviting first-time cross from the left after receiving the ball from Mohamed Elyounoussi and top scorer Adams escaped Marcos Senesi to divert a flicked header into the far corner to claim his first goal since August.

Hasenhuttl greeted the ninth-minute breakthrough by raising his arms, clenching his fists and roaring with delight in the direction of the jubilant travelling fans.

Bournemouth were seeking to equal a club record by extending their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games but rarely threatened an equaliser before the break as the end-to-end entertainment continued.

Cherries midfielder Philip Billing forced a routine diving save from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, moments after Joe Aribo’s close-range poke was repelled at the other end.

Despite Southampton supporters chanting ‘there’s only one south coast derby’ in reference to their rivalry with Portsmouth, there was plenty of hostility in the contest between the near neighbours.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham and Saints midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles were each booked in the closing minutes of the half following a fiery head-to-head clash sparked by a lunging challenge from the former.

The home side began the second half in the ascendancy, with Southampton pinned back and dropping deeper while seeking opportunities to counter.

Yet, despite the Cherries’ territorial advantage, Saints keeper Bazunu went untested as headed attempts from Senesi and Dominic Solanke flew over.

Southampton survived passionate penalty appeals in the 74th minute after a cross from substitute Junior Stanislas struck the arm of defender Mohammed Salisu.

Adams then had a golden chance to grab his second and put the result beyond doubt but his effort from another Perraud centre was blocked by Adam Smith.

Bournemouth were given five minutes of added time to chase a leveller but, after Salisu hacked off the line late on, became the first team since Arsenal on April 16 to fail to score in a league game against Southampton.

