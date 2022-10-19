Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 11.03pm Updated: October 19 2022, 11.07pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased to end Saints’ wait for a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased to end Saints’ wait for a win (Adam Davy/PA)

Under-fire Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was relieved to be on the right side of fine margins after easing pressure on his position with a vital victory at south coast rivals Bournemouth.

Che Adams’ early header secured a nervy 1-0 success at Vitality Stadium to propel Saints out of the Premier League relegation zone following a five-match winless run.

Bournemouth dominated the second half but rarely threatened an equaliser as the visitors held on for a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight outings.

“It was an important win, no question, and I think it was a deserved one,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We have this belief all the time because we see the games, we see that there are margins missing.

“The problem in the Premier League is sometimes the margins can be enough to concede a goal and to lose games.

“But sometimes the margins you have to put on your side and then you win the games and this was the challenge to find these margins and to find the key for having a clean sheet, for scoring this one goal and also winning with one goal.

“In the end it’s a win for the whole group.”

Southampton travelled along the coast with Hasenhuttl under intense scrutiny on the back of taking just a single point from the last 15 available.

Top scorer Adams swiftly calmed the nerves, flicking home Romain Perraud’s first-time cross in the ninth minute to end a goal drought dating back to August.

The overdue win lifted Saints to 14th position, two points and three places below their near neighbours.

Having recruited 10 new players during a hectic summer overhaul, Hasenhuttl stressed the importance of patience during the resultant transitional phase.

“We know that we have to fight as a group together after an intense transfer window in the summer and there are some phases that you are going through as a club and a team,” he said.

“We speak very often about the patience we need to have for them.

“It’s not always that you get the patience in this business, especially when you are a little bit long working in a club like I do.

“Sometimes the patience is not – I don’t want to say from the fans not always there – but from the whole pressure you have in the Premier League, it’s not so easy to go through this.

“But it’s the only way we can do it and finally for me it’s OK.”

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil suffered the first defeat of his reign in his seventh match since replacing Scott Parker.

O’Neil felt the result was harsh and was left perplexed after appeals for a second-half penalty were waved away when the ball struck the arm of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

“I’m struggling to give an answer on it really,” he said of the spot-kick incident. “The ball hits Lloyd Kelly at Nottingham Forest, it’s a penalty; the ball hits Jefferson Lerma at Newcastle, it’s a penalty.

“Tonight the ball hits their boy Salisu and it’s not a penalty.

“It’s a tricky one. I don’t know. Hopefully the officials can clear up what it is and what it isn’t because I don’t see too much difference.

“Did we deserve to lose this one? No, we didn’t. But we did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Erik Ten Hag, left, was crucial in Manchester United’s decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo, right, from club action this weekend (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Tashan Oakley-Boothe, on loan from Stoke, has not been able to resume full training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe doubtful for Lincoln
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener
Sunderland defender Aji Alese has a ankle problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Aji Alese ruled out as Sunderland take on Burnley
Gavan Holohan was injured last week (Tim Goode/PA)
Gavan Holohan doubtful for Grimsby with calf and knee problems
Aiden O’Brien arrived at Shrewsbury from Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aiden O’Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton
Rochdale boss Jim Bentley has injury concerns (Tim Goode/PA)
Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain sidelined for Rochdale
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content in his caretaker manager role at Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth
Harry Pickering could return for Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Harry Pickering could boost Blackburn for Birmingham battle
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has no fresh injury concerns (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Most Read

1
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
2
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
3
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
4
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
5
Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed
6
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
7
Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London’s East End…
8
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
9
Attacker Samantha Ellis.
Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by…
10
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2

More from The Courier

A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased to end Saints’ wait for a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student's anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander's bumper Dundee University salary
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented