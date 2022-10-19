Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form at Liverpool

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 11.19pm Updated: October 20 2022, 7.16am
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Hendrik Schmidt via DPA/PA)
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Hendrik Schmidt via DPA/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham.

The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but, having offered some promising cameos, he is now turning it into tangible results.

His goal was his third in as many starts and his first-half performance alone, where he had five shots, scored one and hit the post with another, showed the threat he poses and his night was only ended prematurely in the 57th minute as a precaution against injury.

“It (his goal) is important. He has scored now a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived 100 per cent, now even with numbers, which is fine,” said Klopp, who needs Nunez’s contribution more than ever having lost forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to longer-term injuries.

“He felt a little bit the muscles at half-time but it was all fine and after five minutes (of the second half) I was just a bit concerned about long sprints for him and balls where he stretches his legs.

“I thought, ‘Come on, we cannot take that risk’ and that’s why we changed. I think we caught it at the right moment.

“For sure not easy tonight but we played well enough – and in moments, really good. In the end, altogether, well enough to deserve three points.”

Having beaten Manchester City by a similar scoreline on Sunday this was a much different performance but in the middle of a three-game week was probably understandable.

Alisson Becker celebrates
Alisson Becker celebrates (Peter Byrne/PA)

They were also indebted to goalkeeper Alisson Becker for saving Jarrod Bowen’s penalty just before half-time.

“I think the first half was a really good first half, with a bad ending for us with the penalty – but then with a good ending because Ali could save the penalty,” Klopp added.

“It still left a bit of a bad taste like we were lucky but first half we were not – we played an exceptional game.

“We played really good football, we created, we scored a wonderful goal, hit the post, Lukasz Fabianski with great saves and big blocks in the decisive areas from West Ham, but we didn’t play that well in the second half, so that’s why the game opened up.

“It is a very important, tough period for all teams so you have to grind results out and now in three days’ time the next fight (Nottingham Forest away) is waiting already.”

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose winless run at Anfield now stretches to 19 matches, felt they could have left with a point had it not been for Alisson, who also saved from Gianluca Scamacca five minutes from time.

“I’m disappointed at the end we didn’t go away with something, we had a big opportunity to do so,” he said.

“We didn’t set up quite right in the first half, got much better in the second, but even though we didn’t play well in the first half we had a threat and had chances.”

Moyes was without the services of Brazil international Lucas Paqueta, who remains a doubt for the World after damaging his shoulder.

“I can’t give you a timescale on that,” added the Hammers boss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Erik Ten Hag, left, was crucial in Manchester United’s decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo, right, from club action this weekend (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Tashan Oakley-Boothe, on loan from Stoke, has not been able to resume full training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe doubtful for Lincoln
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener
Sunderland defender Aji Alese has a ankle problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Aji Alese ruled out as Sunderland take on Burnley
Gavan Holohan was injured last week (Tim Goode/PA)
Gavan Holohan doubtful for Grimsby with calf and knee problems
Aiden O’Brien arrived at Shrewsbury from Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aiden O’Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton
Rochdale boss Jim Bentley has injury concerns (Tim Goode/PA)
Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain sidelined for Rochdale
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content in his caretaker manager role at Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth
Harry Pickering could return for Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Harry Pickering could boost Blackburn for Birmingham battle
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has no fresh injury concerns (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Most Read

1
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
2
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
3
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
4
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
5
Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed
6
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
7
Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London’s East End…
8
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
9
Attacker Samantha Ellis.
Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by…
10
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2

More from The Courier

A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Hendrik Schmidt via DPA/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student's anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander's bumper Dundee University salary
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented