US diplomat to enter plea over Harry Dunn death By Press Association October 20 2022, 12.06am Harry Dunn, 19. US citizen Anne Sacoolas, 45, has been charged in connection with his death (Family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A US citizen accused over the death of teenager Harry Dunn is due to enter a plea later. Anne Sacoolas, 45, is charged over the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash near RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident. However, in December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving. Last month, Sacoolas made a first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link. On Thursday, she is due to appear in Court One of the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing. The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, is expected to join proceedings by video-link once again. The case is being heard by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb from 2pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland ‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle ‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend Most Read 1 Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m 2 Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage 3 Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing 4 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 4 5 Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary 6 Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred… 7 Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home 8 St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put… 9 Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside 10 Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’ More from The Courier Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts… Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare Editor's Picks Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn’t an object – and the law on dog thefts needs to recognise this Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused What’s the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 6 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 7 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 8 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 9 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 10 4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy