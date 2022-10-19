What the papers say – October 20 By Press Association October 20 2022, 12.29am What the papers say – October 20 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages have their say on the latest crises for the Government. Metro, the Daily Express and The Guardian all lead on Suella Braverman’s resignation from the role of home secretary, which the latter says has put the Prime Minister “on the brink”. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰SUELLAVA MESS!🔴 Home Secretary resigns saying 'we have abandoned promises to voters'🔴 Then party whips 'quit' as fracking vote descends into 'bully' shambles#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PQOP3lkVvX— Metro (@MetroUK) October 19, 2022 Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Beyond Belief! Suella Quits…Then MPs Scuffle In Lobby” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gaiytpR5B— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 19, 2022 Guardian front page, Thursday 20 October 2022: Braverman’s bombshell puts Truss on the brink pic.twitter.com/HRF0gPIdJB— The Guardian (@guardian) October 19, 2022 Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail. Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/rxiNyHEWV8— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 19, 2022 The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking. Thursday’s TIMES: “Truss faces more turmoil after sacking Braverman” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h8Cs4at1bv— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 19, 2022 The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government. Thursday's front page: Utter chaos https://t.co/HakdKX2Trf #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FfXVc8YHSy— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 19, 2022 Thursday's front page: Chaos at the heart of UK Government#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9exKqV7Ulq— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 19, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 20 October pic.twitter.com/DZHriBNN1G— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 19, 2022 Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday #chaos pic.twitter.com/MKMUnhKiMo— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 19, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Braverman exit rocks Government on day of chaos at Westminster'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/zJOqtIQo6i— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 19, 2022 The Sun simply writes “broken” across its front. On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss' authority left in tatters as sacked Suella Braverman savages her 'mistakes' in day of political mayhemhttps://t.co/INHE7HzQ7g pic.twitter.com/IS4UKMufDl— The Sun (@TheSun) October 19, 2022 And the Daily Star says "lettuce Liz is reduced to shreds". Thursday's front page: Lettuce Liz is cut to shreds.#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/RAiuBdwyT3 pic.twitter.com/Fc6k8GtYdc— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 19, 2022 