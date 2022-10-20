Woman tells court actor Danny Masterson raped and choked her in 2003

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman tells court actor Danny Masterson raped and choked her in 2003

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 8.26am
Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court (AP)
Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court (AP)

A woman has broken down in court while giving a graphic account about a night in 2003 when she alleges she emerged from unconsciousness to find US actor Danny Masterson raping her.

She is one of three women who allege the star of That ’70s Show raped them.

The woman told the court in Los Angeles that at one point during the incident, she grabbed Masterson’s hair to try to pull him away, but he shoved a pillow into her face.

“I was smothered,” she said, crying. “I could not breathe.”

She told the court she later grabbed his throat to try to push him away, but he held her down and began choking her.

Asked by the prosecutor what she was thinking at the time, the woman replied: “That he was going to kill me. That I was going to die.”

Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson is accused of raping three women nearly two decades ago (Invision/AP)

By this point the woman was weeping.

After she said “I can’t do this,” the judge called for a brief break and a court victims’ services advocate comforted her at the witness stand.

When her evidence resumed, the woman told the court that Masterson pulled a gun from a drawer in his bedside table and ordered her to be quiet when there was a commotion at the door.

She said that, throughout the night, she passed in and out of consciousness despite drinking only about half of a fruity vodka drink Masterson had handed her.

Masterson, 46, who at the time was a star of the Fox TV sitcom That ’70s Show, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

In a brief cross-examination before the trial ended for the day, questions from Masterson’s lawyer Phillip Cohen suggested that he would challenge the woman over differences in the story she told police in 2004, which did not lead to charges for Masterson, and her testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

She conceded that she had omitted elements of the story at the time “to protect people”.

At a preliminary hearing last year, a previous defence lawyer for Masterson emphasised that there was no mention of a gun in the LA police report from 2004, and contended the three women had each reframed consensual sex as rape.

Masterson, sitting at the defence table in a suit, looked toward the woman as she testified, but had no visible reaction. His wife, the actress and model Bijou Phillips, sat behind him at the front of the gallery, along with several of his family members and friends.

The witness testified that she had only intended to go to Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys, and that her relationship had been uneasy with Masterson since the two had sex several months earlier, an incident she told police was consensual in 2004 but later decided she had not consented to. She went back to police in 2016.

In his cross-examination, Mr Cohen asked whether it was her position in 2004 that Masterson had raped her the first time they had sex, and she answered: “No.”

Asked whether that was her position now, she also answered “no”. Court adjourned before he could press her further.

All three of Masterson’s accusers were members of the Church of Scientology at the time they say they were raped, but have since left. Masterson remains a member.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo said before the trial that she would not allow Scientology to become a de facto defendant, but would allow limited discussion of it.

Before the woman took the stand Wednesday after beginning her testimony on Tuesday, the judge warned her not to stray too far into discussions of the religion, an issue she had already admonished Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller about.

However, the topic of Scientology still came up. The woman testified that some of her mutual friends filed so-called “knowledge reports” signalling their unhappiness with her after she told them about the initial incident with Masterson, and she was summoned by an ethics officer who forced her to make peace with him and take responsibility.

“You can never be a victim,” the woman said. “No matter what happens, you’re always responsible.”

Asked if she still feared retaliation from anyone for coming forward about Masterson, she replied: “About half this courtroom.”

She testified that she signed a non-disclosure agreement with Masterson in 2004, and accepted 400,000 US dollars (£355,000) over the course of a year, because the church was going to tar her as a “suppressive person” otherwise.

The woman said she had violated the agreement “about 50 times” since signing it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
The campaign launched on Friday on The One Show (BBC)
BBC audiences offered chance to feature in some of their favourite TV shows
The lyrics are believed to have been penned by John Lydon in 1977 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Handwritten John Lydon Sex Pistols lyrics sell at auction for over £50,000
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the National League club in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
US actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be honoured by people of Wales
The 1975 (L-R Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Matty Healy and Adam Hann) pose with their Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Official Charts Company/PA)
The 1975 score fifth consecutive number one album
What did I think of Daily Grind Coffee Co. and their new menu?
Foodies on Foot: What did I think of these 4 items from Dundee's Daily…
Stephen Graham as Andy Jones in Boiling Point (BBC/PA)
Stephen Graham back in kitchen with TV version of acclaimed Boiling Point
George Orwell (PA archive)
Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings
Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album Midnights (Greg Allen/PA)
Taylor Swift: What the critics are saying about her new album, Midnights

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court (AP)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented