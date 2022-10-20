Kostas Tsimikas backs ‘goal machine’ Darwin Nunez to keep finding the net

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kostas Tsimikas backs ‘goal machine’ Darwin Nunez to keep finding the net

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 12.58pm Updated: October 20 2022, 1.02pm
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas hopes to be able to continue providing the ammunition for striker Darwin Nunez (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is keen to feed “goal machine” Darwin Nunez to increase the striker’s output.

The Uruguay international’s goal in the 1-0 victory over West Ham was the third time in three starts he has found the net.

Nunez could have added to his tally in an impressive 57-minute appearance, having also hit the post, but his header from a left-wing cross is something Tsimikas hopes to be able to replicate regularly.

“It was a very good moment for me, especially because it was a cross for Darwin because I wanted to assist him,” the Greek, who was deputising for the rested Andy Robertson, told liverpoolfc.com.