‘Miracle’ needed to form new Stormont executive before election deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Miracle’ needed to form new Stormont executive before election deadline

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 1.50pm
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Assembly member Paul Givan speaking outside Stormont Castle (PA)
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Assembly member Paul Givan speaking outside Stormont Castle (PA)

Former DUP first minister Paul Givan has said it would take a “miracle” for a new Stormont executive to be formed ahead of a deadline for calling another Assembly election.

If the DUP do not agree to form a new powersharing administration before next Friday, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another poll.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a fully functioning ministerial executive since May’s Assembly election as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party has made clear it will not re-engage with powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speaking outside Stormont Castle after holding a meeting with the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady (David Young/PA)

The Government has vowed to call another Assembly election if the October 28 deadline passes, with December 15 expected to be the likely date.

The four parties that would currently be entitled to sit on any new executive – Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance Party and UUP – met the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady on Thursday to discuss what the future will hold for Stormont departments if the deadline passes.

While Northern Ireland currently has no first or deputy first ministers, other ministers who served in the previous mandate have remained in post following’s May’s election, albeit they have been significantly constrained in the decision they can take.

If Friday’s deadline passes without a full executive having been established, those remaining ministers will cease to hold office.

Commenting on the chances of the DUP changing its stance before next Friday, Mr Givan pointed to the Government’s domestic difficulties and questioned its capacity to secure sufficient concessions on the protocol in the coming days.

“The days of trusting a prime minister to stand by the unionist community in Northern Ireland is long gone,” said the Lagan Valley MLA.

“Our position has been consistent on this, it isn’t going to change and I hope we can make progress. I want the institutions to be up and running but I think it would take a miracle for that to happen before the deadline of Friday.”

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Paul Givan said the days of unionists trusting UK prime ministers were over (David Young/PA)

Mr Givan also appeared to rule out the potential of the DUP agreeing to re-form an executive for a brief period, only to leave it again almost immediately.

That tactic would potentially reset the clock on the six-month legislative deadline for calling an election.

Asked about that possible approach, Mr Givan said his party does not intend to let the Government “off the hook” on its commitments to secure changes to the protocol.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Ms Brady painted a “very bleak picture” about Stormont’s financial situation if a powersharing executive is not formed next week.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of denying people democracy as she accused the party of failing to respect the result of May’s election, which Sinn Fein emerged from as the largest party.

She said it appeared that Northern Ireland was on course for another election.

“We’re being denied democracy by the DUP at this moment in time,” she said.

“So next Friday we’ll have departments with nobody at the helm, nobody there taking decisions, that’s not good enough for the public who are living through the worst cost living crisis in the generation.”

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Alliance leader Naomi Long (right) alongside party colleague Andrew Muir MLA following their meeting with Jayne Brady (David Young/PA)

Relations between the UK and the EU appear to have improved in recent weeks and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

However, the chances of an imminent breakthrough appear to have receded amid the Conservative Party turbulence at Westminster.

The Government could potentially change the October 28 election deadline by way of emergency legislation.

Ministers have shown no inclination to do that to date. It remains to be seen whether that stance will remain unchanged in the coming days.

Following the meeting with Ms Brady, Alliance leader Naomi Long urged the DUP to “get real” about there Northern Ireland sat on the Government’s list of priorities.

“I think realistically the window of opportunity for resolving the issues satisfactorily to everyone’s satisfaction and getting an executive back up and running is closing rapidly,” she said.

“The Government has bigger problems right now than what’s happening in Northern Ireland.”

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Stormont’s budgetary position was “eye watering” (David Young/PA)

Ms Long added: “We are in the bizarre situation where our politics looks less dysfunctional than national politics right now and that takes some doing.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the budgetary constraints detailed by Ms Brady at the meeting were “eye watering and overwhelming”.

He said the “chaos” in Westminster was hindering the ability of the Government to support Northern Ireland.

“The lights are on in government but nobody’s home,” he said.

“There’s nobody leading, there’s no leadership. There’s no confidence in them.

“And if there’s no confidence in them, how are we even here to look to them to offer us support to deal with the issues that we’ve got here.

“The Conservative Government are going to have to get a grip of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Former president Donald Trump (AP)
Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Assembly member Paul Givan speaking outside Stormont Castle (PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented