Fred eyeing more of the same as Man Utd look to add Chelsea scalp to Spurs win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fred eyeing more of the same as Man Utd look to add Chelsea scalp to Spurs win

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 2.35pm
Fred shone for Manchester United against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Fred shone for Manchester United against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Fred has his sights set on another statement win as Manchester United head to Chelsea buoyed by a magnificent victory against Tottenham that he felt was important on both an individual and collective level.

There have been ups and downs since highly-rated Erik ten Hag took charge in the summer but the meticulous manager’s fingerprints have been clear from the outset.

The Red Devils remain a work in progress but showed on Wednesday what can happen if everything comes together, with Fred’s deflected strike and a brilliant Bruno Fernandes effort securing a 2-0 win against Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s men were fortunate to avoid a bigger defeat as Old Trafford not only witnessed the best performance of Ten Hag’s short reign but United’s best 90 minutes in some time.

“A big game,” goalscorer Fred said. “Very important for me, a collective game which was very important for our team.

“When I missed the ball we recovered it quickly so it worked well.

“We did a good pressing and we built a result with all the hard work that we’ve done. It’s a collective result and a very important one.

“A very good performance. Our team worked hard for this during the season.

“We are adapting with the new coach, the pre-season and now starting the season, game after game. So we talk in the changing room, we help each other.

“(Against Spurs) we started very concentrated since the first minute until the end, and we got a big game and result.”

Asked if that was United’s best performance in years, Fred said: “Not sure if it was the best in years but it was a great game and, as I said, I’m very happy with our actions. And I’m happy with my own action, so we need to carry on.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford
Fred impressed in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

“On Saturday we have a very difficult game against Chelsea and now we have to rest to do a big game again.”

United have beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham at home but now comes Saturday evening’s trip to Chelsea, which offers them the chance to supplant Graham Potter’s side in the top four.

Ten Hag’s Red Devils will need to be at their best to win at Stamford Bridge, where Fred will surely retain his starting spot after putting in a mightily impressive display alongside fellow Brazilian Casemiro.

The latter also shone on only his second Premier League start at Old Trafford, having been eased in since completing his big-money summer switch from Real Madrid.

Fred (left) and Casemiro
Fred (left) and Casemiro are team-mates for club and country (John Walton/PA)

“I’m very happy playing next to Casemiro,” Fred said. “He’s a big player for the Brazilian team, we’ve already played a long time together in that team.

“It’s very important being side by side with him and playing with him improves my football.

“A big player like Casemiro can play there and Scott McTominay is also a big player. They are both very important.

“I can’t say anything about Casemiro – everybody knows his qualities and how important he is for the team, and Scott is also a great player.

“We have big games at this club all of the time; it’s a midfield where we have big players. We have to be good to help the team all the time and this is the most important thing.”

Casemiro was not the only Brazilian to join Fred at Old Trafford this summer as 22-year-old Antony moved from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) that could rise by a further five million euros (£4.3m).

“Antony is a very good player, very young,” Fred said. “He arrived and took his place in the team which is difficult. He has big qualities.

“He didn’t score (against Spurs) but soon he will get goals again. He’s already shown he can score for this team.”

Antony
Antony is one of a number of Brazilians at Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fred will no doubt aid his compatriots’ adaptation to life in Manchester, which he has called home since joining United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

The 29-year-old has not always hit the heights fans expected from him during that period but his outstanding display against Spurs earned recognition from the stands as ‘Fred Will Tear Us’ echoed around Old Trafford.

“I don’t know them,” he said of Joy Division with a laugh. “I’m very happy with the song, with the supporters.

“I’m just very happy with the team and the supporters. The fans were fantastic, they made a difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side’s thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland
Lewis Hamilton finished third in opening practice at the US Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lewis Hamilton third in practice for US Grand Prix after Mercedes make upgrades
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Lewis Hamilton has met with Brad Pitt to discuss the Formula One movie they are working on (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has F1 movie meeting with Brad Pitt ahead of United States GP
Douglas Luiz was sent off at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal
Livingston Women have changed their short colours following feedback from players (Livingston FC/handout)
Livingston Women change away shorts to black due to period concerns
Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil is looking forward to meeting former club West Ham on Monday (Scott Wilson/PA)
I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson will leave it late to finalise St Mirren side
Ross County’s Callum Johnson (left) looking to build a positive run (Trevor Martin/PA)
Callum Johnson hoping Ross County can string together run of form
Kyle Lafferty begins a lengthy ban (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for Kilmarnock against Ross County

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Fred shone for Manchester United against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented